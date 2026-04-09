Shatta Wale denies accusing Stonebwoy of causing his mother's death and demands evidence

Shatta Wale dismisses Stonebwoy’s allegation as false and demands proof, as their long-standing feud takes a fresh turn.

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has strongly refuted claims that he accused fellow musician Stonebwoy of being responsible for the death of his mother, Catherine Satekla, and has challenged him to provide evidence to support the allegation.

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The issue stems from an interview Stonebwoy granted to Angel FM on 25 March 2026, where he alleged that Shatta Wale had made such remarks. Explaining a recent public display of unity between them at a Black Stars fundraiser, Stonebwoy clarified that the gesture was merely out of respect for President John Mahama and did not signal a resolution of their long-standing differences. He maintained that the alleged comment about his late mother was deeply hurtful and remained unresolved, making reconciliation difficult without a formal apology.

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Following the interview, Shatta Wale’s public relations manager, Sammy Flex, issued a 48-hour ultimatum demanding that Stonebwoy produce evidence of the claim, a move that sparked widespread reactions among fans.

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Weeks later, during a live TikTok session on 8 April 2026, Shatta Wale personally addressed the allegation, firmly denying ever making such a statement. He explained that a circulating screenshot had been misinterpreted and was, in fact, a response to a post by Joy FM rather than a comment directed at Stonebwoy.

He stated;

If I ever said such a thing about Stonebwoy, then someone should prove it, because I do everything openly on the internet, especially when it comes to entertainment. That screenshot being referenced was in response to Joy FM; it was from an old video. I was not referring to Stonebwoy

The dancehall artiste further dismissed the claim as misleading and urged Stonebwoy to refrain from repeating it, suggesting that it unfairly damages his reputation.

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He questioned;

He keeps repeating this, and I keep asking myself why. Even if I lacked judgement, I would never make such a statement about someone’s death. It is time he stopped. Why does he want people to see me as a bad person?

The exchange has reignited tensions between the two artistes, with fans continuing to debate the issue across social media platforms.

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