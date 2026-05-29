5 everyday appliances that use less electricity than you probably think

Some everyday household gadgets use far less electricity than people think. Learn which low-energy appliances can help reduce power consumption and save money.

Devices such as LED TVs, laptops, fans and Wi-Fi routers generally consume less electricity than many people assume.

Experts say energy-efficient appliances can help households cut down electricity costs over time.

Understanding low-energy devices can help consumers make smarter decisions about home energy use.

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While some household appliances are known for consuming large amounts of electricity, experts say several everyday gadgets actually use far less power than many people assume.

Here are 5 less energy consuming gadgets:

LED Light Bulbs

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LED Light Bulbs

They consume significantly less electricity compared to traditional incandescent bulbs while lasting much longer. People assume that since lights are on for hours, they are the main driver of an electricity bill. Making the switch to LEDs significantly lowers this cost. They consume up to 80% less electricity than traditional incandescent bulbs and generate almost no heat.

Laptops

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One student, One laptop

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While desktop computers and large, always-on file servers draw a large continuous load, modern laptops are remarkably efficient. They consume just 20 to 50 watts while running and easily drop into deep sleep states when idle, barely making a dent in your monthly consumption.

Wi-Fi routers

Wi-Fi routers

Wi-Fi routers also use relatively small amounts of electricity despite running continuously. A Wi-Fi router uses very little electricity because it does not create heat or move physical parts. A router, however, is entirely electronic and stays completely still, meaning it avoids the heavy energy cost of physical friction. A router only moves data using low-energy radio waves

READ ALSO: 7 everyday foods that can secretly raise your blood pressure

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Phone chargers

Phone chargers

A phone charger consumes very little electricity because it only transfers a tiny amount of power to fill a small battery. Unlike kitchen appliances that need thousands of watts to heat food, a smartphone battery is small and requires very little energy to top up.

Inside the charger block, smart microchips handle the electricity carefully. They take the high voltage from your wall outlet and convert it down to a safe, low voltage for your phone. When your phone finishes charging, modern chargers are smart enough to automatically stop drawing power, preventing electricity waste.

Even if you leave a charger plugged in without a phone attached, it uses almost zero energy.

Electric fan

Electric fan

An electric fan is surprisingly cheap to run because it only moves air, rather than changing the air temperature. They are low-energy options compared to air conditioners which use heavy compressors to chemically chill the air, a fan uses a simple motor to create a breeze. The breeze cools your skin through evaporation, which requires very little electrical effort.