If not for Lapaz Toyota, I’d have quit music long ago — Guru NKZ
Renowned Ghanaian musician Guru has reflected on the impact of his 2011 smash hit Lapaz Toyota, describing it as the defining moment that propelled him into mainstream success.
During an interview with Nana Romeo on the Atuu programme, the artiste recounted how, despite earlier successes with tracks such as Kasiebo and Democracy, he found it difficult to produce another major hit. That period, he explained, was marked by uncertainty about his future in music.
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According to Guru, Lapaz Toyota not only revived his career but also opened doors that had previously seemed out of reach, including securing his first record deal.
Reflecting on that turning point, he remarked,
Lapaz Toyota was the song that took me to where the successful people were. It established my brand. After Kasiebo and Democracy, it was very difficult to produce another hit. I was really struggling and might have left the music scene early, but Lapaz Toyota changed everything; it even earned me my first record label deal.
He went on to explain that the song’s success extended beyond his professional life, significantly improving his personal circumstances and enabling him to support those around him.
In his words, “I saw a real change in my life, it uplifted me. Not only me, but I was also able to support the friends I struggled alongside, and now they are doing very well. Those achievements stood out to me; everything else felt normal.”
I would have left the music scene early if it had not been for Lapaz Toyota - Guru NKZ#ATUU— UTV Ghana (@utvghana) April 11, 2026
UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/xbEeyaP4ta