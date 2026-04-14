Carlos Queiroz says his Black Stars job is a mission

Carlos Queiroz has been appointed head coach of Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars, and the veteran coach has made one thing immediately clear: this is not just another posting at the end of a long career. It is a mission.

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The Ghana Football Association confirmed the appointment in collaboration with key stakeholders, entrusting the 73-year-old with one of the most consequential roles in Ghanaian football as the country prepares to compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Queiroz arrives with a coaching biography that reads like a world tour of football's grandest stages. He has managed Real Madrid, served as Sir Alex Ferguson's trusted assistant at Manchester United, and taken charge of the Portugal, Iran, Egypt, Oman, Japan, and Qatar national teams at various points across his remarkable career.

He led Iran to three consecutive FIFA World Cups — a historic first for that nation — and guided Egypt to the Africa Cup of Nations final in 2021. Few coaches alive carry that weight of experience into a dressing room.

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He assumes his new role immediately, with preparations for the tournament beginning without delay ahead of the June 11, 2026 kick-off.

Speaking after his appointment, Queiroz chose his words carefully — and they carried the quiet conviction of a man who has stood in pressure cookers before and never flinched.

It is with a deep sense of gratitude to GFA, responsibility and humility that I embrace this new chapter with the National Football Team of Ghana. Football has given me a lifetime of challenges, lessons, and unforgettable journeys all over the world.

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Today, I accept this mission with the same passion and commitment that have guided me throughout my career. Ghana is a nation of talent, pride, and footballing soul. I arrive with respect for its history and belief in its future.

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He continued with words that will resonate deeply with Black Stars supporters across the country.

Together, with unity, discipline, and ambition, we will work to honour the expectations of a great football nation. This is not just another job; it is a mission. And I am ready to give everything of my experience and knowledge once again in service of the game and the happiness of people.

Those are not the words of a man going through the motions. They are the words of a coach who still burns with purpose — and Ghana will need every ounce of that fire in the months ahead.

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The Black Stars have been placed in a group that will demand everything from their new coach.

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Ghana open their 2026 World Cup campaign against Panama on June 17, 2026, in Toronto, before facing England and Croatia in their remaining group stage matches.