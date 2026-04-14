The Ofosu-Pema Royal Family has accused the Okyenhene of breaching the Sacred Oath of Okyeman in the ensuing confusion over the Osenase stool.

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Addressing a press conference on Sunday, April 12, the family said the Okyenhene had failed in his customary duty to protect the Odauhene, in breach of the mutual oath binding the two stools.

“When the Odauhene swore his oath of Allegiance to the Okyenhene, the Okyenhene equally swore his oath of Allegiance and protection to the Odauhene; that if anyone attacked him and he runs to seek refuge with the Okyenhene for protection and the Okyenhene turns his back on him, the Okyenhene had equally broken the Sacred Oath,” the family stated.

Central to the claim is an alleged assault on the Odauhene, which the family says was carried out by Boakye Asafo Agyei—an individual it insists is not a member of the Ofosu-Pema royal lineage and therefore has no standing in the Osenase chieftaincy dispute.

“Asafo Agyei, an impostor and ordinary citizen assaulted the Odauhene. The Odauhene reported the case to the Okyenhene and till date nothing has happened. In fact, the Okyenhene has actually taken the side of the aggressor! Even the Government, that has a nominal duty to protect the Odauhene has sought to punish Asafo Agyei by processing him before the law,” the statement added.

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The allegation marks a further escalation in the dispute over the Osenase stool, which has already triggered tensions between the two traditional authorities.

Osenase stool row: Ofosu-Pema family accuses Okyenhene of breaching sacred oath of Okyeman

The Ofosu-Pema Royal Family also questioned the historical basis of Odauman’s relationship with Akyem Abuakwa, maintaining that it was founded on cooperation rather than conquest.

“Odauman came to join Akyem Abuakwa through friendship, and not conquest.

“So if Okyenhene has caused a sheep to be slaughtered severing the friendship, Odauman returns to the status quo ante (the position in which it stood before),” the family said.

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