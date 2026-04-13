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GFA names Carlos Queiroz as Black Stars head coach for World Cup

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 18:17 - 13 April 2026
Carlos Queiroz
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The Ghana Football Association has appointed Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars, in collaboration with key stakeholders.

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The former Real Madrid, Manchester United, Portugal national football team and Iran national football team coach will lead Ghana’s campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Queiroz brings a wealth of World Cup experience, having guided the South Africa national football team to qualification for the 2002 tournament, led Portugal to the knockout stage in 2010, and managed Iran at both the 2014 and 2018 editions.

He has also held coaching roles with the Egypt national football team, Oman national football team, Japan national football team and Qatar national football team and is expected to leverage his vast experience on the global stage.

Coach Queiroz will assume duty immediately as preparations begin for the tournament, which kicks off on June 11, 2026.

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Ghana will open their group campaign against the Panama national football team on June 17, 2026, in Toronto, before facing the England national football team and the Croatia national football team in subsequent matches.

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