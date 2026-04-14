Ghana signs agro-industrial deal with Sentuo to boost fertiliser production and value addition

Ghana’s Ministry of Food and Agriculture signs a major MoU with Sentuo Group to boost agro-processing, value addition, and local fertiliser production.

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), led by Eric Opoku, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sentuo Group Limited to drive large-scale agro-processing and fertiliser manufacturing across the country.

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The agreement, announced in Accra on April 13, 2026, is aimed at transforming Ghana’s agricultural sector by shifting the country from exporting raw commodities to building a value-driven, industrialised economy.

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The partnership is expected to develop modern agro-processing facilities and a national fertiliser manufacturing plant, expected to support key crops such as cashew, maize, rice, soybean and oil palm.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr Opoku described the agreement as a turning point for the sector.

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“This partnership represents a decisive shift from exporting raw commodities to building a resilient agro-industrial economy that creates value, jobs, and prosperity for our people,” he said.

The fertiliser component of the deal is particularly significant, the country has long depended on imports for agricultural inputs. The new initiative will help reduce exposure to global price fluctuations and supply disruptions.

“With this agreement, we are taking a decisive step toward fertiliser independence,” the Minister added, stressing the need for local production to stabilise supply and reduce costs for farmers.

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Under the arrangement, Sentuo Group will finance, design, construct and operate the facilities under a Public-Private Partnership model, while the government provides policy direction and regulatory support.

The project is also expected to include warehousing, packaging and export systems to strengthen Ghana’s competitiveness in international markets, while reducing post-harvest losses and boosting export earnings.

The initiative aligns with broader government policies such as the 24-hour economy agenda, which aim to industrialise agriculture and create jobs across the value chain.