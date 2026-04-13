Advertisement

UTAG gives government 14-day ultimatum to remove GTEC boss over governance concerns

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 15:17 - 13 April 2026
Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai
Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai
UTAG has issued a 14-day ultimatum to government to remove the GTEC Director-General over governance concerns, warning of possible industrial action if demands are not met.
Advertisement

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the government, demanding the removal of the Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, and his deputy, Prof. Augustine Ocloo, over what it describes as persistent governance concerns within the tertiary education sector.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: How Ghana’s free primary healthcare programme will work: Everything you need to know

UTAG warned that failure by government to act within the stipulated period would compel the association to “advise itself,” a phrase often interpreted as a precursor to industrial action.

The ultimatum follows months of tension between university lecturers and the leadership of GTEC, with UTAG accusing the commission of overstepping its regulatory mandate and interfering in the autonomy of public universities.

UTAG National President, Prof. Vera Fiador, at a press briefing in Accra,  stressed that the demand forms part of a broader set of grievances submitted to government earlier this year including the withdrawal of GTEC’s September 30 circular, which disaccredited some institutions.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Union Berlin make history as Marie-Louise Eta becomes first female head coach in men’s Bundesliga

UTAG National President, Prof. Vera Ogeh Fiador

UTAG respectfully calls on the President for the following reliefs. The Director-General and Deputy Director-General of GTEC must be relieved of their current roles in order to restore confidence in the tertiary education sector and reset regulatory posture.

The association noted that it had presented a formal petition on February 17, 2026, but had yet to receive a response, prompting the latest action.

UTAG has long argued that the current leadership of GTEC has engaged in what it describes as administrative overreach, including controversial directives on staff retirements, post-retirement contracts and governance decisions within universities.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Man City fan goes viral for ‘drinking a bottle of Arsenal’, mocking them on live TV (Video)

Earlier in January, UTAG’s University of Ghana chapter warned that such actions were undermining academic freedom and institutional governance, stating that some directives had “veered off” the commission’s legal mandate under the Education Regulatory Bodies Act.

The latest call backs growing frustration among lecturers, with UTAG indicating that continued inaction by the government could trigger further steps, including possible nationwide industrial action.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Osenase Regent impasse: Boakye Asafo Agyei not a royal; He can't be chief - Odau royal family to Okyenhene
News
13.04.2026
Osenase Regent impasse: Boakye Asafo Agyei not a royal; He can't be chief - Odau royal family to Okyenhene
GFA names Carlos Queiroz as Black Stars head coach for World Cup
Sports
13.04.2026
GFA names Carlos Queiroz as Black Stars head coach for World Cup
Stonebwoy to organise a free concert for inmates at the Nsawam Prison annually
Entertainment
13.04.2026
Stonebwoy to organise a free concert for inmates at the Nsawam Prison annually
Mother of late Berekum Chelsea player narrates how she heard about her son’s tragic death (video)
News
13.04.2026
Mother of late Berekum Chelsea player narrates how she heard about her son’s tragic death (video)
AshantiGold Sc bus attacked at Assin Endwa while travelling back to Obuasi from Accra
Sports
13.04.2026
4 shocking armed robbery attacks on Ghana Premier League clubs in recent years
Popular lifestyle influencer found dead on a trip to Tanzania after engagement with boyfriend
Entertainment
13.04.2026
Popular lifestyle influencer found dead on a trip to Tanzania after engagement with boyfriend