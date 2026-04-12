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Union Berlin make history as Marie-Louise Eta becomes first female head coach in men’s Bundesliga

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:24 - 12 April 2026
Union Berlin make history as Marie-Louise Eta becomes the first female head coach in men’s Bundesliga, taking charge after Steffen Baumgart’s dismissal.
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German club Union Berlin have made history by appointing Marie-Louise Eta as interim head coach of their men’s team, marking the first time a woman has taken charge of a club in the Bundesliga.

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The 34-year-old steps into the role until the end of the season following the dismissal of former coach Steffen Baumgart.

READ ALSO: Ghana’s first female leaders: 5 women who took Ghana’s top positions for the first time

The decision came after Union Berlin suffered a 3-1 defeat to Heidenheim, leaving the club 11th on the league table and still facing the threat of relegation.

Eta’s appointment is not only historic in Germany but across Europe’s elite leagues. She becomes the first woman to lead a men’s team in any of Europe’s top five leagues, a milestone widely seen as a breakthrough for gender inclusion in football management.

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Before this promotion, Eta had been working within the club’s system, coaching Union Berlin’s Under-19 side and previously serving as an assistant coach for the senior team.

READ ALSO: Nike set to take over Champions League match ball deal from Adidas after 25 years

In 2023, she already made history as the Bundesliga’s first female assistant coach, and in 2024 briefly led the team during a suspension to the head coach

Her background in football includes a successful playing career, notably winning the UEFA Women’s Champions League with Turbine Potsdam in 2010 and multiple Bundesliga titles before transitioning into coaching.

Speaking after her appointment, Eta acknowledged the scale of the task ahead.

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READ ALSO: Ghanaian officer wins top international award at Sandhurst military academy

“I am delighted that the club has entrusted me with this challenging task,” she said, expressing confidence that the team can secure the points needed to remain in the top flight.

Union Berlin’s immediate priority is survival in the Bundesliga, with only a few matches remaining in the season. Eta is expected to lead the team through this crucial period.

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