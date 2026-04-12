Ghana’s first female leaders: 5 women who took Ghana’s top positions for the first time

Explore the stories of five trailblazing Ghanaian women who broke barriers to become the first to occupy top leadership positions in politics, governance, and the judiciary.

Ghana’s journey toward gender inclusion in leadership continues to gain ground, with a number of women breaking historic barriers to occupy some of the country’s most powerful public offices.

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Joyce Bamford-Addo

The first female Speaker of Parliament in Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

Leading the list is Joyce Bamford-Addo, who in 2009 became the first female Speaker of Parliament in Ghana’s Fourth Republic. Before that, she had already distinguished herself as the first woman appointed to the Supreme Court of Ghana in 1991. Her legal career spans decades, during which she played a key role in strengthening Ghana’s judicial system.

Charlotte Osei

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The first woman to chair the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

In the electoral space, Charlotte Osei made history in 2015 when she became the first woman to chair the Electoral Commission of Ghana. A lawyer by profession, she previously served as head of the National Commission for Civic Education. She later supervised the 2016 general elections, reinforcing the country’s democratic credentials.

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

The first woman Vice President of Ghana

At the highest level of executive power, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang broke new ground when she was sworn in as Vice President in 2025. A former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and Minister for Education, she is widely respected for her work in academia and public service, particularly in advancing education reforms.

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Pamela Graham

The first woman to head the Ghana Audit Service.

Ghana’s public finance oversight has also seen a historic shift with the emergence of Pamela Graham, who became the first woman to head the Ghana Audit Service. Her appointment marks a significant step in strengthening accountability and transparency within public institutions.

Georgina Theodora Wood

The first woman to serve as Chief Justice of Ghana in 2007.

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Last but not the least, completing the list is Georgina Theodora Wood, who became the first woman to serve as Chief Justice of Ghana in 2007. During her tenure at the helm of the judiciary, she championed reforms aimed at improving efficiency and access to justice. Her leadership remains one of the most significant milestones in Ghana’s legal history.

These achievements come within a broader national and global push to increase female representation in leadership. While the country has made notable progress, women remain underrepresented in many decision-making roles.

However, the growing list of female pioneers continues to inspire a new generation, proving that leadership in Ghana is no longer defined by gender, but by competence and service.