Man City fan goes viral for ‘drinking a bottle of Arsenal’, mocking them on live TV (Video)
A Manchester City fan has taken social media by storm after a cheeky moment on live television, where he mocked Arsenal following a dramatic weekend in the Premier League title race.
The fan was captured holding an empty bottle branded with Arsenal’s logo to his mouth, mimicking the popular football slang that the Gunners may be “bottling” the league.
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The gesture quickly went viral, drawing thousands of reactions across social media platforms. The moment came shortly after Manchester City delivered a dominant 3-0 victory over Chelsea FC, closing the gap on league leaders Arsenal FC to six points with a game in hand.
Greatest video ever😭😭😭— AB⚕ (@AbsoluteBruno) April 12, 2026
pic.twitter.com/8QuNx46Bwl https://t.co/e3NlNBCF40
City’s win followed Arsenal’s shock 2-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth on Saturday, April 11, a result that has intensified pressure on Mikel Arteta’s side in the closing stages of the season.
The fan’s actions were part of wider celebrations among City supporters, many of whom chanted and taunted Arsenal as the title race tightened.
The phrase “bottling” is commonly used in football to describe a team losing its nerve at a crucial moment, and the viral clip appears to tap into growing narratives around Arsenal’s recent form, having dropped key points in recent matches.
On social media, reactions poured in almost instantly, with fans from different clubs joining the conversation.
Some of the comments included:
Bro drinking Arsenal players and fans tears
You know Arteta is going to use this clip as motivation during training
This video will last a lifetime!!
Oh my goodness 😂😂 Savage
Clips of the incident have been widely shared across platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), with football fan pages amplifying the moment and adding to the debate around Arsenal’s title chances.
The viral moment also reflects the intense rivalry and banter culture among football fans, especially during tight title races where every result carries major implications.
With a crucial showdown between Arsenal and Manchester City looming, the title race remains wide open, and moments like this continue to fuel the drama both on and off the pitch.
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