US court orders extradition of former MASLOC CEO Sedina Tamakloe to Ghana over financial loss case

A US court has approved the extradition of former MASLOC CEO Sedina Tamakloe to Ghana to serve a 10-year sentence over a GHS3.1 million financial loss case.

A United States court has ordered the extradition of former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Chief Executive Officer, Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, to Ghana to serve a 10-year prison sentence following her conviction in a major financial loss case.

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The ruling, delivered by Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Albregts in the District of Nevada on April 9, 2026, found that there was sufficient evidence to justify her extradition.

According to reports, court documents stated that the evidence presented was sufficient to warrant an order for the extradition of the defendant, paving the way for her return to Ghana.

The court further certified her extradition on multiple charges, including stealing, conspiracy to steal, causing financial loss to the state, money laundering and causing loss to public property under Ghanaian law.

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Tamakloe-Attionu was sentenced on 16 April 2024 by an Accra High Court after being found guilty on 78 counts linked to activities during her tenure at MASLOC. The offences included misappropriation of public funds and procurement breaches.

Her co-accused, former MASLOC operations manager Daniel Axim, was also convicted and handed a five-year sentence, although he was later granted bail pending appeal by the Supreme Court.

According to prosecutors, the case involved the alleged misappropriation of millions of cedis. Court records indicate that the accused persons were linked to financial losses exceeding GHS3 million, alongside other unauthorised financial commitments and transactions during their time at MASLOC.

Tamakloe-Attionu left Ghana in 2021 on medical grounds but failed to return to stand trial, prompting the court to proceed in her absence.

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She was later arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in January 2026 following an extradition request submitted by the Government of Ghana in 2024.