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How Ghana’s free primary healthcare programme will work: Everything you need to know

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 13:17 - 13 April 2026
The Minister of Health, Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh
The Minister of Health, Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh
An in-depth look at how Ghana’s Free Primary Healthcare Programme will work, from community-level care at CHPS compounds to referrals, treatment, and follow-up services.
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The Minister of Health, Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has outlined a new approach to healthcare delivery under the government’s Free Primary Health Care Programme, describing it as a system designed to bring medical services closer to communities while ensuring continuous care.

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In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), shared by Felix ofosu Kwakye, spokesperson to the President of the Republic of Ghana, the Minister explained that the programme will focus on a connected, step-by-step care system that starts at the community level and follows patients through treatment and recovery.

READ ALSO: Mahama to commission KNUST Teaching Hospital as government commits GH¢400m to complete project

Under the plan, patients will first access care at nearby Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds, health centres or polyclinics. In some cases, health workers will reach out directly to patients through community visits or home-based care.

“A person in a community will go to their nearest CHPS compound or health centre or polyclinic. They can walk in, or they may be reached through community outreach. A health worker may even visit them at home,” he stated.
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At the first point of care, patients will not only receive treatment for immediate illnesses but will also undergo routine screening for conditions that often go undetected, such as hypertension and diabetes.

“If the condition is simple, it will be managed at that level. If it requires more attention, the patient will be referred,” he explained.

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He also outlined a referral system that will ensure that patients move seamlessly through higher levels of care when necessary.

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At the health centre level, additional services such as basic laboratory tests, maternity care and minor procedures will be available.

Patients requiring more specialised care will then be referred to higher-level facilities, including district and regional hospitals.

The system, which he noted, does not end at treatment but patients will be referred back to their communities for follow-up care, ensuring continuity and reducing the risk of relapse or complications.

READ ALSO: Ghana to honour NASA astronaut Christina Koch for historic Artemis II mission

“This is a system that is connected, continuous, and people-centered,” the Minister emphasised.
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Previous reports have indicated challenges such as overcrowded hospitals, ‘no bed syndrome’ and therefore, strengthening community-level care and improving referral systems could ease pressure on major hospitals while improving early diagnosis and prevention.

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