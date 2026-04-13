Mahama to commission KNUST Teaching Hospital as government commits GH¢400m to complete project

Government allocates GH¢400 million to complete KNUST Teaching Hospital as President Mahama is set to commission the project before the end of 2026.

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has announced that President John Dramani Mahama will commission the long anticipated Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Teaching Hospital before the end of 2026, as government pushes to complete the project.

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Speaking at the launch of the 150th anniversary celebrations of Mfantsipim School, the Minister assured the Asantehene that the project would be delivered within the year.

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“I am assuring him that President Mahama will, before the end of this year, join him to commission the KNUST Teaching Hospital,” he stated.

He further disclosed that an amount of GH¢400 million has been earmarked to complete the facility, which has stalled for years due to funding and logistical challenges.

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The KNUST Teaching Hospital project is considered a major health infrastructure initiative intended to serve both academic and public health needs.

Once completed, the facility is expected to function as a teaching and referral hospital, supporting medical training at KNUST while improving healthcare delivery in the Ashanti Region and beyond.

The renewed commitment follows concerns raised by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who had earlier called on the government to fast-track the completion of the hospital.

The Asantehene, who also serves as Chancellor of KNUST, described the project as a significant national investment critical to bridging the gap between academic research and healthcare delivery.

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The completion of the hospital could ease pressure on existing facilities such as Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, while also enhancing practical training for medical students in Ghana.