Advertisement

Mahama to commission KNUST Teaching Hospital as government commits GH¢400m to complete project

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 09:43 - 13 April 2026
Government allocates GH¢400 million to complete KNUST Teaching Hospital as President Mahama is set to commission the project before the end of 2026.
Advertisement

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has announced that President John Dramani Mahama will commission the long anticipated Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Teaching Hospital before the end of 2026, as government pushes to complete the project.

Advertisement

Speaking at the launch of the 150th anniversary celebrations of Mfantsipim School, the Minister assured the Asantehene that the project would be delivered within the year.

READ ALSO: Ghana to honour NASA astronaut Christina Koch for historic Artemis II mission

“I am assuring him that President Mahama will, before the end of this year, join him to commission the KNUST Teaching Hospital,” he stated.

He further disclosed that an amount of GH¢400 million has been earmarked to complete the facility, which has stalled for years due to funding and logistical challenges.

Advertisement

The KNUST Teaching Hospital project is considered a major health infrastructure initiative intended to serve both academic and public health needs.

READ ALSO: Man City fan goes viral for ‘drinking a bottle of Arsenal’, mocking them on live TV (Video)

Once completed, the facility is expected to function as a teaching and referral hospital, supporting medical training at KNUST while improving healthcare delivery in the Ashanti Region and beyond.

The renewed commitment follows concerns raised by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who had earlier called on the government to fast-track the completion of the hospital. 

The Asantehene, who also serves as Chancellor of KNUST, described the project as a significant national investment critical to bridging the gap between academic research and healthcare delivery.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: UN appoints Ghana’s Anita Gbeho as head of mission in South Sudan

The completion of the hospital could ease pressure on existing facilities such as Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, while also enhancing practical training for medical students in Ghana.

The announcement also aligns with broader government efforts to strengthen both the education and health sectors through targeted infrastructure investments.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Asiedu Nketia still leading 2028 NDC presidential race, latest Global InfoAnalytics poll reveals
News
13.04.2026
Asiedu Nketia still leading 2028 NDC presidential race, latest Global InfoAnalytics poll reveals
78% of NDC grassroots concerned over lack of job opportunities, Global InfoAnalytics poll reveals
News
13.04.2026
78% of NDC grassroots concerned over lack of job opportunities, Global InfoAnalytics poll reveals
Top 10 African countries with the highest petrol prices: April 2026 rankings
News
13.04.2026
Top 10 African countries with the highest petrol prices: April 2026 rankings
If not for Lapaz Toyota, I’d have quit music long ago — Guru NKZ
Entertainment
13.04.2026
If not for Lapaz Toyota, I’d have quit music long ago — Guru NKZ
How to make a simple orange juice
Lifestyle
13.04.2026
5 drinks with more vitamin D than orange juice for stronger bones and better health
GES recruitment 2026: How to apply as a teacher in Ghana and key tips
News
13.04.2026
GES recruitment 2026: How to apply as a teacher in Ghana and key tips