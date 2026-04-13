Ghana to honour NASA astronaut Christina Koch for historic Artemis II mission

Ghana is set to honour NASA astronaut Christina Koch for her role in the Artemis II mission and her strong ties to the University of Ghana.

Ghana is set to honour American astronaut Christina Koch following her role in the historic Artemis II lunar mission, in recognition of her strong ties to the country and her contribution to space exploration.

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According to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the decision forms part of efforts to celebrate Koch’s achievements and her connection to Ghana through the University of Ghana, where she studied as an exchange student.

He made this remarks on his X page on April 12.

I can confirm that the Government of Ghana has conveyed through diplomatic channels its intention at a mutually agreed time for President Mahama to on behalf of the people of Ghana honour the only female astronaut, Christina Hammock Koch who studied at the University of Ghana and proudly celebrates her association with Ghana.

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Koch is one of four astronauts selected by NASA for the Artemis II mission, the first crewed mission to travel around the Moon in decades.

Congratulations to the Artemis II astronauts for the scientifically groundbreaking and exceedingly inspiring journey. For undertaking the farthest ever journey away from Earth and returning safely they have excellently demonstrated that there can be no boundaries to human… pic.twitter.com/bi5VA2bZs7 — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) April 12, 2026

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The mission is a major step in NASA’s broader Artemis programme aimed at returning humans to the lunar surface.

Koch’s link to Ghana has resonated strongly with the country, especially after she publicly acknowledged her time in Accra as part of her academic journey.

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During her stay at the University of Ghana in the 1999/2000 academic year, she studied courses including African history, rural sociology and even introductory Twi, immersing herself in Ghanaian culture.

Her connection to Ghana gained further attention after she displayed a Ghanaian flag during her mission, a gesture widely described as symbolic and deeply appreciated by many Ghanaians.

The Artemis II mission itself is historic. Iit represents the first time humans have travelled so far from Earth since the Apollo era and is expected to orbit the Moon before returning to Earth.