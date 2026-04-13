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UN appoints Ghana’s Anita Gbeho as head of mission in South Sudan

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 08:10 - 13 April 2026
The UN has appointed Ghanaian diplomat Anita Gbeho as head of mission in South Sudan, highlighting her extensive experience in peacekeeping and humanitarian leadership.
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The United Nations has appointed Ghanaian diplomat Anita Kiki Gbeho as its new Special Representative for South Sudan and Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), marking a significant milestone for Ghana’s presence in global diplomacy.

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The appointment was announced by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who praised Gbeho’s extensive experience in international development, humanitarian work and peacebuilding.

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She succeeds the late Nicholas Haysom and takes up the role at a critical time as South Sudan continues to navigate political instability and humanitarian challenges.

According to the United Nations, Gbeho brings more than 25 years of experience in political, development and humanitarian affairs, having worked across complex and conflict-affected environments.

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Before her latest appointment, she served as Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General in South Sudan, where she also held the roles of Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator.

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In these positions, she played a key role in coordinating aid efforts and supporting development programmes in the country.

Her career within the UN system spans multiple countries, including Somalia, Sudan, Iraq, Cambodia and Namibia.

She has held senior roles with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), contributing to peacekeeping, governance and crisis response initiatives.

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READ ALSO: Ghanaian officer wins top international award at Sandhurst military academy

Gbeho has also served as Deputy Special Representative in the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) and played leadership roles in the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur, further cementing her reputation as a seasoned diplomat in fragile and post-conflict settings.

She holds a degree in Social Sciences and African Studies from the State University of New York and a Master’s degree in International Relations from the University of Ghana.

Her appointment is expected to strengthen ongoing UN efforts in South Sudan, where UNMISS continues to support peacekeeping operations, humanitarian assistance and long-term stability in one of the world’s youngest nations.

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