Tricycle Association to introduce ID stickers and a task force to control indiscipline on roads
The Tricycle Operators Association of Ghana has announced new measures aimed at addressing growing concerns over indiscipline among riders, including the introduction of identification stickers and the formation of a task force to enforce compliance.
According to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the National Union of Tricycle Operators of Ghana, Seidu Mubarak, the move is intended to bring order and accountability to the sector, which has expanded rapidly across many parts of the country.
He revealed this in an interview with Citi News on Monday, April 13. Under the new system, all tricycles, popularly known as “pragya”, will be required to display unique identification stickers to make it easier to track and improve regulation.
The association believes this will help curb reckless riding, unregistered operations and other forms of misconduct.In addition, a dedicated task force will be deployed to monitor activities of riders and ensure adherence to road safety regulations.
The group is expected to work closely with relevant authorities to enforce discipline and maintain standards within the transport sector.
The initiative comes amid increasing concerns from the public and transport regulators about safety violations involving tricycle operators, including overloading, disregard for traffic rules and unapproved routes.
The development also follows recent policy discussions around the formalisation of tricycle and motorcycle transport services in Ghana.
Parliament earlier passed amendments to the Road Traffic Act to regulate the commercial use of motorcycles and tricycles, a move aimed at improving safety and integrating the sector into the country’s transport system.
The association has indicated that the measures will be rolled out in phases, with education and sensitisation campaigns expected to accompany enforcement to ensure riders understand and comply with the new requirements.
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