Tricycle Association to introduce ID stickers and a task force to control indiscipline on roads

Tricycle Operators Association introduces ID stickers and a task force to tackle indiscipline, improve safety, and regulate “pragya” operations across Ghana.

The Tricycle Operators Association of Ghana has announced new measures aimed at addressing growing concerns over indiscipline among riders, including the introduction of identification stickers and the formation of a task force to enforce compliance.

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According to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the National Union of Tricycle Operators of Ghana, Seidu Mubarak, the move is intended to bring order and accountability to the sector, which has expanded rapidly across many parts of the country.

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the National Union of Tricycle Operators of Ghana, Seidu Mubarak

He revealed this in an interview with Citi News on Monday, April 13. Under the new system, all tricycles, popularly known as “pragya”, will be required to display unique identification stickers to make it easier to track and improve regulation.

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The association believes this will help curb reckless riding, unregistered operations and other forms of misconduct.In addition, a dedicated task force will be deployed to monitor activities of riders and ensure adherence to road safety regulations.

Tricycles

The group is expected to work closely with relevant authorities to enforce discipline and maintain standards within the transport sector.

The initiative comes amid increasing concerns from the public and transport regulators about safety violations involving tricycle operators, including overloading, disregard for traffic rules and unapproved routes.

The development also follows recent policy discussions around the formalisation of tricycle and motorcycle transport services in Ghana.

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Parliament earlier passed amendments to the Road Traffic Act to regulate the commercial use of motorcycles and tricycles, a move aimed at improving safety and integrating the sector into the country’s transport system.