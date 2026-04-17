Medikal claims artistes are underpaid, reveals GH¢1m show rate

Medikal speaks on his performance fees, industry challenges, and the influence of Shatta Wale on his career.

Medikal speaks on his performance fees, industry challenges, and the influence of Shatta Wale on his career.

Medikal has disclosed that he charges up to GH¢1 million per show while criticising Ghana Music Rights Organisation for low royalty payments to artistes in Ghana.

Medikal says he charges up to GH¢1 million per performance, though fees are often negotiated down.

He criticised Ghana Music Rights Organisation, saying artistes earn very little from royalties due to a weak industry structure.

Medikal credited Shatta Wale for mentoring him and shaping his understanding of the music business.

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Ghanaian rapper Medikal has shed light on his evolving career and the financial realities of performing in the local music industry.

In an interview with BBC shared on X on 17 April 2026, the artiste disclosed that his performance fee can reach as high as GH¢1 million, although this figure is often subject to negotiation.

He said;

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When I perform at a show, I charge GH¢1 million. Sometimes they can’t afford it, so we negotiate to around GH¢500,000. People think we’re bragging when we say these things, but it depends on how the industry is structured

Medikal also addressed the broader challenges facing creatives, arguing that the current structure of the entertainment industry makes it difficult for artistes to recover their investments.

He further criticised the Ghana Music Rights Organisation, suggesting that royalty payments to artistes remain disproportionately low compared to global standards.

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He state,

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If an organisation like GHAMRO pays an artiste about GH¢120, which is roughly $10, while in places like America a single song can earn millions and sustain an artiste for years, then you can clearly see the difference. Our system isn’t solid,

The rapper also spoke about the influence of Shatta Wale on both his career and personal development, crediting the dancehall star with helping him understand the business side of music.

“He’s a great person, and what he does has a real impact, not just on society but on people like me. The way he guides me and teaches me how to handle the business is part of why I am where I am today,” he added.