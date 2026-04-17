Late Edward Omane Boamah’s son to represent Ghana at major international maths competition

Their selection underscores Ghana’s growing investment in science and mathematics education, with expectations high as they prepare to represent the country on the global stage at both the IMO and ISEF.

Yaw Omane Boamah and Qi Wang selected to represent Ghana at the International Mathematical Olympiad.

Both also qualify for the global ISEF competition after excelling in advanced research programme.

Achievement highlights Ghana’s rising presence in international science and mathematics.

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Yaw Omane Boamah, son of the late Defence Minister, Edward Omane Boamah, has been selected to represent Ghana at the 67th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), following an outstanding performance in a highly competitive national selection process.

He joins fellow student Qi Wang of Ghana International School, with both emerging among six finalists selected from over 600 students across more than 100 schools nationwide.

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Yaw Omane Boamah, son of the late Defence Minister, Edward Omane Boamah, selected to represent Ghana at the 67th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO)

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Qi Wang was named the top overall performer in the 2026 Mathematical and Informational Sciences Education (MISE) programme, highlighting the exceptional performance of the two Ghanaian representatives.

“From over 600 students across 100+ schools, the 2026 MISE journey was nothing short of extraordinary, narrowing through intense stages to just six national finalists,” organisers said.

Both students have also qualified for the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) after excelling in the MISE Research Programme, which focuses on advanced, real-world mathematical problem-solving.

“Amidst the demands of IMO preparation, they took on the rigorous MISE Research Programme, pushing their minds into real-world, graduate-level mathematics. And once again, they rose, emerging as finalists and securing a place at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF),” the statement added.

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Qi Wang of Ghana International School

Their achievement marks a significant milestone for Ghana’s participation in global academic competitions, with the two students set to compete on two major international platforms.

“Two global stages. One exceptional journey,” organisers noted.

The organisers also expressed appreciation to the MISE Foundation, the students’ coach and their families for their support throughout the process.

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“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the MISE Foundation for this life-changing platform, to their dedicated coach, Mr Sowah, and to their ever-supportive parents. This achievement is a shared victory,” the statement said.

The selection of the two students is being celebrated as a strong signal of Ghana’s growing presence in international science and mathematics competitions.