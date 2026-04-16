Ghana to establish diplomatic mission in Singapore to deepen trade and investment ties
Ghana plans to open a diplomatic mission in Singapore to boost trade and investment ties.
Decision follows high-level talks between Ghana and Singapore foreign affairs officials.
Mission to enhance cooperation in trade, technology, capacity building and consular services.
Ghana has announced plans to establish a diplomatic mission in Singapore as part of efforts to strengthen trade, investment and bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
The initiative was communicated during a High-Level Consultative Visit to Singapore led by the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, James Gyakye Quayson, from April 10 to 15, 2026.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the move forms part of a broader strategy to expand Ghana’s diplomatic presence in Asia and strengthen engagement with key global economic hubs.
The mission is expected to enhance Ghana’s diplomatic footprint, improve consular services for citizens, and serve as a platform to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, technology and capacity building.
During the visit, the Deputy Minister held talks with Singapore’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Social and Family Development, Zhulkarmain Abdul Rahim, focused on strengthening relations between the two countries.
The need to enhance the ties between the two countries to promote trade and investment for mutual benefit was emphasised during the discussions.
Singaporean authorities welcomed Ghana’s announcement and expressed readiness to deepen cooperation across key sectors.
They indicated their commitment to collaborate in areas such as trade facilitation, institutional development and technical exchange.
The Ministry said the establishment of the mission is expected to open new opportunities for partnerships across various sectors of the Ghanaian and Singaporean economies.
The Deputy Minister also engaged members of the Diplomatic Corps, where he highlighted Ghana’s investment opportunities and economic potential.
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