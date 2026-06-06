Several parts of Kumasi to be hit by water shortage as GWL announces temporary shutdown

Several parts of Kumasi to be hit by water shortage as GWL announces temporary shutdown

Several parts of Kumasi to be hit by water shortage as GWCL announces temporary shutdown

Several parts of Kumasi are expected to experience water shortages after Ghana Water Limited announced a temporary shutdown of the Barekese Water Treatment Plant for critical repair works from June 9 to June 11.

Ghana Water Limited will shut down the Barekese Water Treatment Plant from June 9 to June 11 for critical repair works.

The interruption is expected to affect several parts of Kumasi, including Asawase, Asokwa, Bantama, Suame and Tafo.

Residents have been advised to store adequate water ahead of the planned shutdown.

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Thousands of residents in Kumasi and surrounding communities are expected to experience water supply interruptions next week after Ghana Water Limited (GWL) announced a temporary shutdown of the Barekese Water Treatment Plant for critical repair works.

The shutdown, scheduled to begin at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, and end at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, is expected to affect several parts of the Kumasi Metropolis, including Asawase, Asokwa, Bantama, Kwadaso, Manhyia, Nhyiaeso, Oforikrom, Subin, Suame and Tafo.

The Barekese Water Treatment Plant is the main source of pipe-borne water for more than 80 per cent of households in the Kumasi Metropolis and adjoining communities, making the temporary interruption likely to impact homes, businesses, health facilities and schools.

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Barekese Water Treatment Plant

READ ALSO: GWCL attributes water shortage in Accra to issues at Weija plant

In a statement issued on June 5, Ghana Water Limited said the shutdown was necessary to allow engineers to undertake urgent maintenance works on the plant's transmission pipeline.

“The Management of Ghana Water Limited (GWL), Ashanti Region, wishes to inform its cherished customers in the Kumasi Metropolitan Area and adjoining communities that critical repair works will be undertaken on the transmission pipeline at the Barekese Water Treatment Plant (WTP),” the statement said.

According to GWL, the repairs are aimed at protecting the infrastructure and ensuring uninterrupted water supply in the long term.

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“The repair works are critical to safeguard the integrity of the transmission pipeline and ensure its continuous and reliable operation,” it added.

READ ALSO: Ghana Water Company to cut off water supply to parts of Accra

Residents have been advised to store enough water ahead of the shutdown period to minimise the impact of the interruption.

The company apologised for the inconvenience and assured customers that water production and distribution would resume immediately after the maintenance works are completed.

“Management regrets any inconvenience that may result from this critical maintenance exercise and advises customers to store adequate water for use during the shutdown period,” the statement said.

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Press release from the Ghana Water Company

GWL further assured residents that the exercise forms part of efforts to improve the reliability and sustainability of water service delivery in the Ashanti Region.