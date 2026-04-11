Heavy siltation threatens water supply in Kumasi – Ghana Water Company warns of looming crisis
The Ghana Water Company Limited has warned of a possible water shortage in Kumasi as rising siltation levels continue to reduce the capacity of two major dams supplying the city.
Siltation is the accumulation of fine mineral particles (silt, sand, clay) in waterways, often resulting in obstruction or pollution.
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It can also be known as sedimentation, deposition, settling, aggradation, mudding, and infilling. It commonly describes the process of clogging, choking, or blocking water bodies, often caused by erosion or runoff.
According to the company, the Barekese Dam has lost about 40 per cent of its water-holding capacity, while the Owabi Dam is about 75 per cent clogged with silt and debris.
The situation, officials say, is putting pressure on water production and could lead to serious supply challenges if urgent action is not taken.
The two facilities are critical to water supply in the Ashanti Region. The Barekese Dam alone provides a significant portion of potable water to Kumasi and surrounding communities, making it one of the most important water sources in the region.
Recent reports highlight the growing severity of the situation. According to Ghana Water Limited, the Owabi Treatment Plant is already 75% clogged, while the Barekese dam has lost 40% of its total water holding capacity to silt.
The heavy siltation, combined with plastic pollution, is gradually choking the water bodies that feed the treatment plants.
Further compounding the problem are operational challenges, including unstable power supply, which has affected production levels at the treatment plants.
In some cases, facilities are unable to run at full capacity, reducing the volume of water supplied to residents.
The Ghana Water Company attributes the situation partly to human activities such as farming, settlement, and waste disposal along water bodies, which accelerate silt build-up and pollution.
The water sector continues to face challenges including pollution, limited infrastructure, and intermittent supply, especially in rapidly growing urban areas.
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