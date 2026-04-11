Advertisement

Heavy siltation threatens water supply in Kumasi – Ghana Water Company warns of looming crisis

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:02 - 11 April 2026
Kumasi faces a looming water shortage as heavy siltation reduces capacity at Barekese and Owabi dams, with Ghana Water Company warning of serious supply risks.
Advertisement

The Ghana Water Company Limited has warned of a possible water shortage in Kumasi as rising siltation levels continue to reduce the capacity of two major dams supplying the city.

Advertisement

Siltation is the accumulation of fine mineral particles (silt, sand, clay) in waterways, often resulting in obstruction or pollution.

READ ALSO: ECG to undertake planned maintenance in parts of Greater Accra on April 12, see affected areas

It can also be known as sedimentation, deposition, settling, aggradation, mudding, and infilling. It commonly describes the process of clogging, choking, or blocking water bodies, often caused by erosion or runoff. 

According to the company, the Barekese Dam has lost about 40 per cent of its water-holding capacity, while the Owabi Dam is about 75 per cent clogged with silt and debris.

Advertisement

The situation, officials say, is putting pressure on water production and could lead to serious supply challenges if urgent action is not taken.

READ ALSO: Gov’t cancels fuel benefits, orders strict compliance from appointees

The two facilities are critical to water supply in the Ashanti Region. The Barekese Dam alone provides a significant portion of potable water to Kumasi and surrounding communities, making it one of the most important water sources in the region.

Recent reports highlight the growing severity of the situation. According to Ghana Water Limited, the Owabi Treatment Plant is already 75% clogged, while the Barekese dam has lost 40% of its total water holding capacity to silt.

The heavy siltation, combined with plastic pollution, is gradually choking the water bodies that feed the treatment plants.

Advertisement

Further compounding the problem are operational challenges, including unstable power supply, which has affected production levels at the treatment plants.

READ ALSO: Ghana’s economy showing signs of recovery as Moody’s gives positive signal

In some cases, facilities are unable to run at full capacity, reducing the volume of water supplied to residents.

The Ghana Water Company attributes the situation partly to human activities such as farming, settlement, and waste disposal along water bodies, which accelerate silt build-up and pollution.

The water sector continues to face challenges including pollution, limited infrastructure, and intermittent supply, especially in rapidly growing urban areas.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
'I sold my range rover and V8 to invest in my Ho show' — Stonebwoy reveals
Entertainment
11.04.2026
'I sold my range rover and V8 to invest in my Ho show' — Stonebwoy reveals
Stonebwoy opens up about airport security always beeping during his travels because of his metal implant.
Entertainment
11.04.2026
Stonebwoy opens up about airport security always beeping during his travels because of his metal implant.
Heavy siltation threatens water supply in Kumasi – Ghana Water Company warns of looming crisis
News
11.04.2026
Heavy siltation threatens water supply in Kumasi – Ghana Water Company warns of looming crisis
ECG to undertake planned maintenance in parts of Greater Accra on April 12, see affected areas
News
11.04.2026
ECG to undertake planned maintenance in parts of Greater Accra on April 12, see affected areas
Ghana’s economy showing signs of recovery as Moody’s gives positive signal
News
11.04.2026
Ghana’s economy showing signs of recovery as Moody’s gives positive signal
Pres. Mahama nominates Pamela Graham as new Auditor-General, replaces Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu
News
10.04.2026
Pres. Mahama nominates Pamela Graham as new Auditor-General, replaces Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu