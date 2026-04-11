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ECG to undertake planned maintenance in parts of Greater Accra on April 12, see affected areas

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 09:30 - 11 April 2026
Check areas to be affected by widespread ‘Dumsor’ today as ECG begins maintenance
Power outages hit parts of Tema and Greater Accra after a faulty transformer at Savannah, while ECG announces planned maintenance affecting multiple communities on April 12.
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Residents and businesses in parts of Tema and the Greater Accra Region are currently experiencing power outages following a fault on a transformer, according to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

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In a press release, ECG said the unplanned outage affecting areas around Savannah was caused by a technical fault.

READ ALSO: Ghana’s economy showing signs of recovery as Moody’s gives positive signal

“The outage being experienced is as a result of a faulty transformer at Savannah, Destiny House,” the company stated.

The affected locations include PS Global on Savannah Road and surrounding communities. ECG assured customers that engineers are already on the ground working to restore power.

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“ECG wishes to assure affected customers that our engineers are working assiduously to restore supply as soon as possible,” the statement added, while also apologising for the inconvenience caused.

In addition to the fault-related outage, ECG has also announced a scheduled power interruption on Sunday, April 12, 2026, as part of ongoing maintenance works aimed at improving service delivery.

READ ALSO: 6 African referees have been selected for the 2026 World Cup, see list

The planned outage will run from 9:30am to 5:00pm and will affect several communities, including Doblo, Medie, Kotoku, Pobiman, Sapeiman, Blue Skies, Adeiso, Rush, and Otuase, as well as nearby areas.

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Power supply challenges have remained a recurring concern in Ghana, often linked to infrastructure constraints, maintenance works, and technical faults.

In recent years, the ECG and other stakeholders in the energy sector have intensified efforts to stabilise electricity distribution through upgrades and routine maintenance.

READ ALSO: Gov’t cancels fuel benefits, orders strict compliance from appointees

Planned outages may cause short-term inconvenience but are necessary to strengthen the reliability of the national grid and prevent more widespread disruptions.

Residents in the affected areas are being urged to take the necessary precautions and plan their activities around the outage period, as engineers work to resolve the current fault and complete the scheduled maintenance.

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