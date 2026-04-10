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6 African referees have been selected for the 2026 World Cup, see list

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 09:57 - 10 April 2026
Referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan (Somalia)
Meet the six African referees selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including Mustapha Ghorbal and Abongile Tom, as Africa’s top officials prepare for football’s biggest stage.
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Six referees from Africa have earned a place on football’s biggest stage, with FIFA confirming their selection for the 2026 World Cup set to be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

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The selected officials: Omar Abdulkadir Artan (Somalia), Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria), Amin Mohamed Omar (Egypt), Abongile Tom (South Africa), Pierre Atcho (Gabon), and Dahane Beida (Mauritania), are part of a broader list of elite match officials drawn from across all confederations.

Their inclusion reflects both individual excellence and the growing recognition of African officiating on the global stage.

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Among them, Mustapha Ghorbal stands out as one of the continent’s most experienced referees. The Algerian official has handled high-profile matches in CAF competitions and previous FIFA tournaments, earning a reputation for consistency and composure.

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Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria

Similarly, Egypt’s Amin Mohamed Omar has been a regular figure in continental tournaments, including the Africa Cup of Nations, where he has officiated top-tier fixtures.

Amin Mohamed Omar (Egypt)

South Africa’s Abongile Tom has also risen steadily through the ranks. Known for his performances in the CAF Champions League and AFCON, he was previously selected among a group of referees undergoing preparation for the 2026 World Cup, highlighting FIFA’s long-term grooming process for elite officials.

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Abongile Tom (South Africa)

For Somalia, the selection of Omar Abdulkadir Artan marks a historic milestone. Artan has already made headlines as the first Somali referee to officiate at a FIFA tournament, notably at the U-20 World Cup, underlining his rapid rise in international refereeing.

Pierre Atcho of Gabon and Dahane Beida of Mauritania complete the African contingent, both of whom have been involved in CAF competitions and FIFA training seminars designed to prepare referees for the intensity and scrutiny of World Cup matches.

Referee Dahane Beida (Mauritania)

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Pierre Atcho (Gabon)

The 2026 World Cup will be the largest in history, featuring 48 teams and over 100 matches, placing unprecedented demands on referees.

This expansion makes the role of match officials even more critical, with VAR and other technologies expected to play a key role in decision-making.

For Africa, the presence of these six referees is a statement of progress.

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