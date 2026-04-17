Government finally pays first quarter funds for Ghanaian scholarship students abroad

Alex Kwaku Asafo-Agyei Director-General, the Ghana Scholarships Authority during a working visit to The Republic of Serbia. Source: www.facebook.com/PAISTONE/photos

Alex Kwaku Asafo-Agyei Director-General, the Ghana Scholarships Authority during a working visit to The Republic of Serbia. Source: www.facebook.com/PAISTONE/photos

Government releases first quarter funds to settle scholarship arrears for Ghanaian students abroad, as authorities address delays in stipends and tuition payments.

Government releases first quarter funds to clear scholarship arrears for Ghanaian students abroad.

Authorities apologise for delays and promise faster processing going forward.

Move comes amid planned protests by students over unpaid stipends and fees.

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The Government has released first quarter funds to support the payment of outstanding scholarship obligations for Ghanaian students studying abroad, following concerns over delays in stipends and tuition fees.

In a statement issued on April 16, 2026, Alex Kwaku Asafo-Agyei Director-General, the Ghana Scholarships Authority said the funds will be used to settle arrears owed to beneficiaries in the United Kingdom and other countries.

Alex Kwaku Asafo-Agyei Director-General, the Ghana Scholarships Authority

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“The Ghana Scholarships Authority wishes to inform all Ghanaian scholarship beneficiaries studying in the United Kingdom and other countries that Government has released first quarter allocations to the Authority toward the settlement of outstanding scholarship arrears,” the statement said.

The Authority acknowledged the challenges faced by students due to delayed payments and expressed regret over the situation.

“This intervention forms part of ongoing efforts by Government to progressively address delays in the payment of stipends and tuition fees. The Authority acknowledges the concerns of our sponsored students and deeply regrets the inconvenience caused by these delays,” it added.

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It further assured that government remains committed to supporting students and resolving the payment issues.

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“Government remains fully committed to the welfare of Ghanaian students abroad,” the statement noted.

According to the Authority, efforts are underway to ensure that the disbursement process is expedited and future delays are reduced.

“The Authority is working diligently with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that these payments are processed promptly and that such delays are minimised going forward,” it said.

Students have been urged to remain calm as the situation is addressed.

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“Beneficiaries are encouraged to remain calm and continue with their academic activities as the Authority works assiduously to resolve all outstanding obligations,” the statement said.

The development comes amid growing frustration among Ghanaian students in the United Kingdom, some of whom have announced plans to stage a protest over the persistent delays in the payment of their stipends and tuition fees.