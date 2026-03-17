Minority MPs urge government action as Ghanaian students abroad face deportation over scholarship arrears

The Minority in Parliament has sounded the alarm over the plight of Ghanaian students studying abroad under state scholarships, describing their current struggles as “painful” and “unacceptable.”

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In a press conference, the Minority highlighted that many students have exhausted their personal savings while waiting for the state to meet its financial obligations. Some have reportedly relied on food banks just to cover basic nutritional needs, all while struggling to pay for accommodation and other essential expenses.

Many have exhausted their personal savings while waiting for the state to fulfill its obligations. Some have reportedly resorted to food banks simply to meet their basic nutritional needs

The Minority emphasised the emotional and psychological toll on these students, who left Ghana with hope, ambition, and a sense of national duty. Instead, they now face anxiety, embarrassment, and the frightening possibility that their academic journey could be cut short through no fault of their own.

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Today they face anxiety, embarrassment and the frightening possibility that their academic journey could be cut short to no fault of their own

Despite reaching out to the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat and officials at the High Commission in the United Kingdom, the students say their concerns have not been addressed. Assurances that the matter would be resolved have yet to translate into action.

The Minority urged the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to immediately engage the University of Birmingham through diplomatic channels to provide temporary administrative relief while financial issues are resolved.

This incident exposes deeper administrative weaknesses within the management of Ghana's scholarship programs. It is imperative that a comprehensive review be undertaken to determine whether structural, financial, or managerial failures have contributed to the current situation

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The Minority concluded by calling on the government to act swiftly, insisting that when Ghana invests in its young people, the nation must “stand firmly behind them until their journey is completed.”