Blakk Rasta praises President Mahama’s leadership in Ghana: 'He's an angel without wings'

“From sharp criticism to high praise, Blakk Rasta describes President Mahama as ‘an angel without wings’ while reflecting on his evolving views of the Ghanaian leader.”

Ghanaian reggae musician and media personality Blakk Rasta has expressed admiration for the leadership approach of President John Dramani Mahama during his second term in office.

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In a recent interview with Kafui Dey, which was shared on X on 16 March 2026, the outspoken broadcaster offered glowing remarks about the president, describing him in striking terms.

President Mahama, honestly, when I was growing up, I was told that angels had wings. This is the first time I am seeing an angel without wings and that is President Mahama

Reflecting on his earlier stance, Blakk Rasta admitted that he had been openly critical of the president during his first spell in office. However, he noted that his perspective has since evolved, as he has come to recognise what he described as the president’s humility and commitment.

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To be honest with you, I criticised him during his first tenure. Whom have I not criticised? People criticise me as well. And they have come to realise that I do not criticise them to destroy them, but to build them.

He went on to explain that offering criticism is a consistent part of his public commentary, often directed at prominent figures across the country. Despite this, he stressed that he harbours no ill feelings towards those he critiques and frequently does not even recall such remarks when meeting them later.

There is no malice at all. I criticise people and later meet them, and I do not even remember that they once passed through my hot oven of critical baking. I said a lot about Mahama, and he is that kind of gentleman, he listens. Whether he chooses to respond or simply let it go is entirely up to him.

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