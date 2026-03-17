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Top 10 longest serving Presidents in Africa (2026)
Africa has witnessed numerous leaders whose time in power has stretched across decades. Among them, Equatorial Guinea’s President, Teodoro Obiang, stands out as both the longest-serving leader on the continent and, indeed, globally. Close behind him is Cameroon’s President, Paul Biya, who is currently in his seventh consecutive term.
Such prolonged tenures are often attributed to a mixture of constitutional amendments, disputed electoral processes, and the marginalisation of political opposition. While their longevity in office is notable, many of these leaders have also faced persistent criticism over allegations of corruption, human rights violations, and ineffective governance.
What follows is a restructured overview of Africa’s current heads of state, ranked according to the length of their uninterrupted time in office.
Longest-Serving African Leaders (2026)
1. Teodoro Obiang (46 years)
Teodoro Obiang has served as the second and current President of Equatorial Guinea since August 1979, making him the longest-serving head of state in the world. He assumed power after overthrowing his uncle, Francisco Macías Nguema, in a military coup in August 1979.
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2. Paul Biya (43 years)
Paul Biya has been President of Cameroon since 6 November 1982, placing him second on the list. He is also among the oldest serving heads of state globally. His administration has long maintained close ties with France, the former colonial authority, which continues to provide military support and assistance.
3. Denis Sassou Nguesso (40 years)
Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of the Republic of the Congo, has accumulated roughly four decades in power, though not consecutively. He first governed from 1979 to 1992 before returning to office in 1997 following a civil conflict.
4. Yoweri Museveni (39 years)
Yoweri Museveni has led Uganda since January 1986, after a successful insurgency that removed Milton Obote and Idi Amin. Since then, concerns have frequently been raised regarding the credibility and transparency of elections held under his rule.
5. King Mswati III (39 years)
King Mswati III of Eswatini ascended the throne in April 1986 at just 18 years of age, making him the youngest reigning monarch at the time. He governs alongside his mother, Queen Mother Ntfombi Tfwala, within a dual monarchy system.
6. Isaias Afwerki (32 years)
Isaias Afwerki has been Eritrea’s first and only president since the nation gained independence from Ethiopia in April 1993, securing his place among the continent’s longest-serving leaders.
7. King Letsie III (29 years)
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King Letsie III of Lesotho became monarch in 1996 following the death of his father, Moshoeshoe II. Crowned in October 1997, he serves primarily in a ceremonial capacity as a constitutional monarch.
8. Ismaïl Omar Guelleh (26 years)
Ismaïl Omar Guelleh has been President of Djibouti since 1999. Initially selected as the successor to his uncle, Hassan Gouled Aptidon, he has since won multiple re-election bids.
9. Mohammed VI (26 years)
King Mohammed VI of Morocco ascended to the throne on 23 July 1999 after the death of his father, King Hassan II. A member of the ‘Alawi dynasty, he remains one of the most influential monarchs in the Muslim world.
10. Paul Kagame (25 years)
Paul Kagame has been President of Rwanda since 2000, though he effectively led the country from 1994. His leadership initially focused heavily on national security, military affairs, and foreign policy before transitioning into formal governance following the resignation of President Pasteur Bizimungu.
Interesting Facts
Ethiopia’s former emperor, Haile Selassie, holds one of the longest reigns in African history, having ruled for 44 years before being overthrown in 1974.
Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi governed for nearly 42 years until his death in 2011, during an uprising that escalated into an armed conflict supported by NATO forces.
Gabon’s Omar Bongo remained in power for over four decades before his death in June 2009.
Angola’s José Eduardo dos Santos stepped down in September 2017 after 38 years of leadership.
Gnassingbé Eyadéma of Togo ruled for 38 years, from 1967 until his death in 2005.
Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe was removed from office in November 2017 after 37 years in power.
Chad’s Idriss Déby governed for 31 years before his death on 19 April 2021.
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