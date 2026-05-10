27th TGMA: Netizens rate celebrity outfits as Red Carpet fashion sparks hilarious social media reactions

Black Sherif (left), Okyeame Kwame (middle) and Sister Derby (right) in their dazzling outfits at the 27th TGMA

Black Sherif (left), Okyeame Kwame (middle) and Sister Derby (right) in their dazzling outfits at the 27th TGMA

Social media erupts with reactions as celebrities showcase bold and glamorous fashion on the red carpet at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards red carpet has sparked massive reactions across social media as celebrities arrive in glamorous outfits.

Fans online are debating the best and worst dressed stars, with photos and videos from the event quickly going viral.

The awards ceremony features top Ghanaian musicians including Black sherif, Medikal, Wendy Shay.

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The 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards has already set social media buzzing as celebrities, musicians, influencers and media personalities arrived in glamorous outfits for one of Ghana’s biggest entertainment nights.

This year’s event, held at the Grand Arena, has attracted major attention online, with fans reacting in real time to red carpet fashion moments, bold designs and standout celebrity appearances.

The annual awards scheme celebrates outstanding achievements in Ghana’s music industry and remains one of the country’s biggest entertainment events.

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Even before the main awards began, the red carpet quickly became a trending topic across X, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook, as viewers shared opinions on who was best dressed and whose outfit missed the mark.

Black Sheriff

Social media users reacted strongly to the appearance of Black sherif, with many praising and criticising the look online.

Black Sheriff at the 27th TGMA

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Okyeame Kwame

In this life hustle oo 😭💔

See wetin dem pay macho man make he do for #TGMA

😭😭💔😂 pic.twitter.com/gAUzeU6GFY — Ebo⚜️ (@Vxebo_) May 9, 2026

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Social media reacted to the 'Galamsey' outfit

Sister Deborah

Sister deborah arrived in a sparkling silver outfit which got people talking. She immediately sparked mixed reactions with some praising the soutfit, some questioning the relevance to the ocassion.

Our one and only Sister has arrived in her Nufuo star dress to throw her support at her Ex husband at the #TGMA 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/G4dBSosWXQ — Ebo⚜️ (@Vxebo_) May 9, 2026

Cina Soul

Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome known professionally as Cina Soul, is a ghanaian singer and performer. She arrived in her blue attire, which got netizens admiring.

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Cina Soul stan account pic.twitter.com/tmXaOWxH78 — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) May 9, 2026

READ ALSO: Black Sherif fights back tears as market woman performs his song word for word on live TV

Fella Makafui

Last but not the least, Fella Makafui graced the ocassion with her golden glitters With the dress fitting perfectly on her contour, it got a lot of admiration online and got people talking.

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