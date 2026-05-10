27th TGMA: Netizens rate celebrity outfits as Red Carpet fashion sparks hilarious social media reactions
The 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards red carpet has sparked massive reactions across social media as celebrities arrive in glamorous outfits.
Fans online are debating the best and worst dressed stars, with photos and videos from the event quickly going viral.
The awards ceremony features top Ghanaian musicians including Black sherif, Medikal, Wendy Shay.
The 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards has already set social media buzzing as celebrities, musicians, influencers and media personalities arrived in glamorous outfits for one of Ghana’s biggest entertainment nights.
This year’s event, held at the Grand Arena, has attracted major attention online, with fans reacting in real time to red carpet fashion moments, bold designs and standout celebrity appearances.
The annual awards scheme celebrates outstanding achievements in Ghana’s music industry and remains one of the country’s biggest entertainment events.
READ ALSO: 27th TGMA: Hiplife legend Okyeame Kwame sparks reactions with powerful galamsey-inspired outfit
Even before the main awards began, the red carpet quickly became a trending topic across X, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook, as viewers shared opinions on who was best dressed and whose outfit missed the mark.
Black Sheriff
Social media users reacted strongly to the appearance of Black sherif, with many praising and criticising the look online.
Okyeame Kwame
READ ALSO: 27th TGMA Red Carpet: 12 Best dressed celebrities who nailed the ‘A Touch of Glitter’ theme - Who's your favourite?
In this life hustle oo 😭💔— Ebo⚜️ (@Vxebo_) May 9, 2026
See wetin dem pay macho man make he do for #TGMA
😭😭💔😂 pic.twitter.com/gAUzeU6GFY
Social media reacted to the 'Galamsey' outfit
Sister Deborah
Sister deborah arrived in a sparkling silver outfit which got people talking. She immediately sparked mixed reactions with some praising the soutfit, some questioning the relevance to the ocassion.
Our one and only Sister has arrived in her Nufuo star dress to throw her support at her Ex husband at the #TGMA 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/G4dBSosWXQ— Ebo⚜️ (@Vxebo_) May 9, 2026
Cina Soul
Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome known professionally as Cina Soul, is a ghanaian singer and performer. She arrived in her blue attire, which got netizens admiring.
Cina Soul stan account pic.twitter.com/tmXaOWxH78— KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) May 9, 2026
READ ALSO: Black Sherif fights back tears as market woman performs his song word for word on live TV
Fella Makafui
Last but not the least, Fella Makafui graced the ocassion with her golden glitters With the dress fitting perfectly on her contour, it got a lot of admiration online and got people talking.
Because subtle was never the plan. #TGMA27 pic.twitter.com/4GqdNu3ZE0— Fella Precious Makafui (@fellamakafui_) May 9, 2026