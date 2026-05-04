Black Sherif fights back tears as market woman performs his song word for word on live TV

Black Sherif was left emotional on Onua Showtime after a market woman delivered a heartfelt performance of his songs, describing how his music reflects her life struggles.

Black Sherif became emotional on live television after a market woman performed his songs with deep passion.

The woman said “all his songs relate to my life story,” explaining how his music reflects her daily struggles.

The touching moment on Onua Showtime highlighted the powerful connection between the artiste and ordinary Ghanaians.

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Ghanaian music star Black Sherif was visibly moved during a live appearance on Onua Showtime when an unexpected performance from a market woman left both the studio audience and viewers emotional.

The moment unfolded on the show hosted by Nana Ama McBrown, when the woman stepped forward and delivered a passionate rendition of several of the artiste’s songs, including Popstar and Eye Open. Singing every lyric with striking intensity, she captured the attention of everyone present.

The performance appeared to deeply affect Black Sherif, who looked overwhelmed as he watched his music come to life through the woman’s personal expression.

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Ghanaian music star Black Sherif

Explaining her connection to the songs, the woman revealed that his music mirrors her lived experiences.

She said;

All his songs relate to my life story, that is why I love him. His songs are a true reflection of my life

READ MORE: Black Sherif plans return to classroom after dropping out of UPSA

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Her heartfelt words and performance resonated strongly in the studio, leaving many touched. Black Sherif, clearly emotional, struggled to hold back tears as he listened to how his work had become a source of comfort and strength for her.

The powerful exchange highlighted the profound impact of music in connecting people’s real-life struggles with artistic expression, reinforcing the artiste’s growing influence among everyday Ghanaians.