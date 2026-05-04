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Ghana to host African, Caribbean and selected global leaders on historic UN slavery resolution in June

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 13:18 - 04 May 2026
Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama and António Guterres, the ninth Secretary-General of the United Nations
Ghana will host African, Caribbean and global leaders in June 2026 for a High-Level Next Steps Conference on Reparatory Justice following a historic UN resolution recognising trans-Atlantic slavery as a crime against humanity.
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  • Ghana will host a high-level conference in June 2026 on reparatory justice following a historic UN slavery resolution.

  • The meeting will bring together global leaders, experts and diaspora representatives to develop action plans.

  • A special Juneteenth commemoration will be held at Christiansborg Castle in Accra.

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Ghana is set to host a High-Level Next Steps Conference on Reparatory Justice from 17 to 19 June 2026, following the adoption of a landmark United Nations General Assembly resolution recognising the trans-Atlantic enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity.

The conference will be held under the auspices of President John Dramani Mahama, who also serves as African Union Champion for Reparations.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting is a strategic follow-up to Resolution A/RES/80/250, which received overwhelming support from 123 UN Member States.

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Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama speaking during voting on the landmark United Nations General Assembly resolution recognising the trans-Atlantic enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity
Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama speaking during voting on the landmark United Nations General Assembly resolution recognising the trans-Atlantic enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity

The Ministry said in a statement:

The historic resolution which received broad international support and overwhelming endorsement by 123 UN Member States represents a significant milestone in advancing global acknowledgment of historical injustices and the need for structured engagement on reparatory justice.

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The upcoming conference is expected to bring together Heads of State and Government, Foreign Ministers, historians, legal experts, academics, activists and representatives of international organisations.

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Resolution A/RES/80/250, which received overwhelming support from 123 UN Member States
Resolution A/RES/80/250, which received overwhelming support from 123 UN Member States

It will focus on translating the UN resolution into practical frameworks, policies and institutional mechanisms to advance reparatory justice globally.

The statement added:

The High-Level Next Steps Conference is intended to sustain the momentum generated at the multilateral level by providing a dedicated platform for participating States, world leaders, experts, historians, jurists and activists to deliberate on the next phase of the reparations agenda.

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Discussions will also aim at developing coordinated global approaches and strengthening Africa’s collective position on reparations within the international system.

As part of the programme, Ghana will host a special Juneteenth commemoration at the Christiansborg Castle in Osu, a site historically linked to the trans-Atlantic slave trade. The event will be held in collaboration with African descendants in the United States.

The Ministry noted:

This inaugural joint commemoration with our fellow Africans in the USA will be a memorable climax of the Conference.

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The conference is also expected to deepen engagement between Africa, the Caribbean and the global diaspora, while strengthening cooperation on justice, remembrance and healing.

Outcomes will include recommendations and forward-looking actions to guide future continental and international efforts on reparatory justice, building on the momentum of the UN resolution.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement on the meeting, which is a strategic follow-up to Resolution A/RES/80/250, which received overwhelming support from 123 UN Member States
Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement on the meeting, which is a strategic follow-up to Resolution A/RES/80/250, which received overwhelming support from 123 UN Member States
Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement on the meeting, which is a strategic follow-up to Resolution A/RES/80/250, which received overwhelming support from 123 UN Member States
Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement on the meeting, which is a strategic follow-up to Resolution A/RES/80/250, which received overwhelming support from 123 UN Member States
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Ghana to host African, Caribbean and selected global leaders on historic UN slavery resolution in June
News
04.05.2026
Ghana to host African, Caribbean and selected global leaders on historic UN slavery resolution in June