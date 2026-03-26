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How all the 178 countries voted on Ghana’s UN slavery resolution
The United Nations General Assembly has made a historic move by adopting a resolution recognising the transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity.
The resolution, tabled by Ghana on behalf of the African continent and people of African descent, passed with 123 votes in favour, 52 abstentions, and only three countries voting against: the United States, Israel, and Argentina.
The landmark decision represents one of the most significant global acknowledgements of the enduring impact of slavery and colonialism. The resolution formally recognises the brutality and scale of chattel enslavement and calls for discussions around reparations, including apologies, compensation, and systemic reforms.
It also urges the prompt and unhindered restitution of looted cultural artefacts, a key demand by Ghana in its efforts to restore dignity and historical justice.
ALSO READ: Amnesty International praises Ghana’s UN slavery resolution as ‘momentous step’ towards justice
Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has consistently maintained that the initiative is about justice and historical redress, rather than personal or national gain, emphasising support for education, development funds, and long-term mechanisms to address the lasting harms of slavery.
The resolution reflects a broader movement across Africa and the Caribbean, where leaders argue that the legacy of slavery continues to shape inequality, underdevelopment, and systemic injustice.
ALSO READ: U.S., Israel and Argentina stand alone as only countries to vote against Ghana's historic UN slavery resolution
While the overwhelming majority of the assembly supported the resolution, the voting patterns highlighted divisions among global powers. The United States, Israel, and Argentina voted against the resolution, citing concerns over legal implications and historical accountability. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom and all 27 members of the European Union abstained from voting, signalling caution on issues of reparatory justice.
The outcome places the issue of reparations and historical recognition firmly on the international agenda, creating renewed pressure on former colonial powers to engage meaningfully with the legacy of slavery. The following table provides a full breakdown of the voting by country, illustrating the global consensus and the nations that chose to abstain or vote against the historic resolution.
How all the 178 countries voted
#
Country
Vote
1
Afghanistan
In Favour
2
Albania
Abstained
3
Algeria
In Favour
4
Andorra
Abstained
5
Angola
In Favour
6
Antigua and Barbuda
In Favour
7
Argentina
Against
8
Armenia
Abstained
9
Australia
Abstained
10
Austria
Abstained
11
Azerbaijan
In Favour
12
Bahamas
In Favour
13
Bahrain
In Favour
14
Bangladesh
In Favour
15
Barbados
In Favour
16
Belarus
In Favour
17
Belgium
Abstained
18
Belize
In Favour
19
Benin
In Favour
20
Bhutan
In Favour
21
Bolivia
In Favour
22
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Abstained
23
Botswana
In Favour
24
Brazil
In Favour
25
Brunei Darussalam
In Favour
26
Bulgaria
Abstained
27
Burkina Faso
In Favour
28
Burundi
In Favour
29
Cabo Verde
In Favour
30
Cambodia
Abstained
31
Cameroon
In Favour
32
Canada
Abstained
33
Central African Republic
In Favour
34
Chad
In Favour
35
Chile
Abstained
36
China
In Favour
37
Colombia
In Favour
38
Comoros
In Favour
39
Congo
In Favour
40
Costa Rica
In Favour
41
Côte d'Ivoire
In Favour
42
Croatia
Abstained
43
Cuba
In Favour
44
Cyprus
Abstained
45
Czechia
Abstained
46
Democratic People’s Republic of Korea
In Favour
47
Democratic Republic of Congo
In Favour
48
Denmark
Abstained
49
Djibouti
In Favour
50
Dominican Republic
In Favour
51
Ecuador
In Favour
52
Egypt
In Favour
53
El Salvador
In Favour
54
Equatorial Guinea
In Favour
55
Eritrea
In Favour
56
Estonia
Abstained
57
Eswatini
In Favour
58
Ethiopia
In Favour
59
Fiji
In Favour
60
Finland
Abstained
61
France
Abstained
62
Gabon
In Favour
63
Gambia
In Favour
64
Georgia
Abstained
65
Germany
Abstained
66
Ghana
In Favour
67
Greece
Abstained
68
Grenada
In Favour
69
Guatemala
In Favour
70
Guinea
In Favour
71
Guinea-Bissau
In Favour
72
Guyana
In Favour
73
Haiti
In Favour
74
Honduras
In Favour
75
Hungary
Abstained
76
Iceland
Abstained
77
India
In Favour
78
Indonesia
In Favour
79
Iran (Islamic Republic)
In Favour
80
Iraq
In Favour
81
Ireland
Abstained
82
Israel
Against
83
Italy
Abstained
84
Jamaica
In Favour
85
Japan
Abstained
86
Jordan
In Favour
87
Kazakhstan
In Favour
88
Kenya
In Favour
89
Kiribati
In Favour
90
Kuwait
In Favour
91
Kyrgyzstan
In Favour
92
Lao PDR
In Favour
93
Latvia
Abstained
94
Lebanon
In Favour
95
Lesotho
In Favour
96
Liberia
In Favour
97
Libya
In Favour
98
Liechtenstein
Abstained
99
Lithuania
Abstained
100
Luxembourg
Abstained
101
Madagascar
In Favour
102
Malawi
In Favour
103
Malaysia
In Favour
104
Maldives
In Favour
105
Mali
In Favour
106
Malta
Abstained
107
Marshall Islands
In Favour
108
Mauritania
In Favour
109
Mauritius
In Favour
110
Mexico
In Favour
111
Micronesia
In Favour
112
Monaco
In Favour
113
Mongolia
In Favour
114
Montenegro
Abstained
115
Morocco
In Favour
116
Mozambique
In Favour
117
Myanmar
In Favour
118
Namibia
In Favour
119
Nauru
In Favour
120
Nepal
In Favour
121
Netherlands
Abstained
122
New Zealand
Abstained
123
Nicaragua
In Favour
124
Niger
In Favour
125
Nigeria
In Favour
126
North Macedonia
Abstained
127
Norway
Abstained
128
Oman
In Favour
129
Pakistan
In Favour
130
Palau
In Favour
131
Panama
In Favour
132
Papua New Guinea
In Favour
133
Paraguay
In Favour
134
Peru
In Favour
135
Philippines
In Favour
136
Poland
Abstained
137
Portugal
Abstained
138
Qatar
In Favour
139
Republic of Korea
In Favour
140
Republic of Moldova
Abstained
141
Romania
Abstained
142
Russian Federation
In Favour
143
Rwanda
In Favour
144
Saint Kitts and Nevis
In Favour
145
Saint Lucia
In Favour
146
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
In Favour
147
Samoa
In Favour
148
San Marino
Abstained
149
Sao Tome and Principe
In Favour
150
Saudi Arabia
In Favour
151
Senegal
In Favour
152
Serbia
Abstained
153
Seychelles
In Favour
154
Sierra Leone
In Favour
155
Singapore
In Favour
156
Slovakia
Abstained
157
Slovenia
Abstained
158
Solomon Islands
In Favour
159
Somalia
In Favour
160
South Africa
In Favour
161
South Sudan
In Favour
162
Spain
Abstained
163
Sri Lanka
In Favour
164
Sudan
In Favour
165
Sweden
Abstained
166
Switzerland
Abstained
167
Syrian Arab Republic
In Favour
168
Tajikistan
In Favour
169
Thailand
In Favour
170
Timor-Leste
In Favour
171
Togo
In Favour
172
Trinidad and Tobago
In Favour
173
Tunisia
In Favour
174
Turkiye
Abstained
175
Turkmenistan
In Favour
176
Tuvalu
In Favour
177
Uganda
In Favour
178
Ukraine
Abstained
179
United Arab Emirates
In Favour
180
United Kingdom
Abstained
181
United Republic of Tanzania
In Favour
182
United States
Against
183
Uruguay
Abstained
184
Uzbekistan
In Favour
185
Vanuatu
In Favour
186
Venezuela
In Favour
187
Viet Nam
In Favour
188
Yemen
In Favour
189
Zambia
In Favour
190
Zimbabwe
In Favour
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