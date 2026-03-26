How all the 178 countries voted on Ghana’s UN slavery resolution

UN member states voted on Ghana’s historic slavery reparations resolution, with 123 in favour, three against and 52 abstaining, highlighting global divisions on reparatory justice.

The United Nations General Assembly has made a historic move by adopting a resolution recognising the transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity.

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The resolution, tabled by Ghana on behalf of the African continent and people of African descent, passed with 123 votes in favour, 52 abstentions, and only three countries voting against: the United States, Israel, and Argentina.

The landmark decision represents one of the most significant global acknowledgements of the enduring impact of slavery and colonialism. The resolution formally recognises the brutality and scale of chattel enslavement and calls for discussions around reparations, including apologies, compensation, and systemic reforms.

It also urges the prompt and unhindered restitution of looted cultural artefacts, a key demand by Ghana in its efforts to restore dignity and historical justice.

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Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has consistently maintained that the initiative is about justice and historical redress, rather than personal or national gain, emphasising support for education, development funds, and long-term mechanisms to address the lasting harms of slavery.

The resolution reflects a broader movement across Africa and the Caribbean, where leaders argue that the legacy of slavery continues to shape inequality, underdevelopment, and systemic injustice.

While the overwhelming majority of the assembly supported the resolution, the voting patterns highlighted divisions among global powers. The United States, Israel, and Argentina voted against the resolution, citing concerns over legal implications and historical accountability. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom and all 27 members of the European Union abstained from voting, signalling caution on issues of reparatory justice.

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The outcome places the issue of reparations and historical recognition firmly on the international agenda, creating renewed pressure on former colonial powers to engage meaningfully with the legacy of slavery. The following table provides a full breakdown of the voting by country, illustrating the global consensus and the nations that chose to abstain or vote against the historic resolution.

ALSO READ: Ghana makes Africa proud as the UN names slavery the gravest crime in history

How all the 178 countries voted

# Country Vote 1 Afghanistan In Favour 2 Albania Abstained 3 Algeria In Favour 4 Andorra Abstained 5 Angola In Favour 6 Antigua and Barbuda In Favour 7 Argentina Against 8 Armenia Abstained 9 Australia Abstained 10 Austria Abstained 11 Azerbaijan In Favour 12 Bahamas In Favour 13 Bahrain In Favour 14 Bangladesh In Favour 15 Barbados In Favour 16 Belarus In Favour 17 Belgium Abstained 18 Belize In Favour 19 Benin In Favour 20 Bhutan In Favour 21 Bolivia In Favour 22 Bosnia and Herzegovina Abstained 23 Botswana In Favour 24 Brazil In Favour 25 Brunei Darussalam In Favour 26 Bulgaria Abstained 27 Burkina Faso In Favour 28 Burundi In Favour 29 Cabo Verde In Favour 30 Cambodia Abstained 31 Cameroon In Favour 32 Canada Abstained 33 Central African Republic In Favour 34 Chad In Favour 35 Chile Abstained 36 China In Favour 37 Colombia In Favour 38 Comoros In Favour 39 Congo In Favour 40 Costa Rica In Favour 41 Côte d'Ivoire In Favour 42 Croatia Abstained 43 Cuba In Favour 44 Cyprus Abstained 45 Czechia Abstained 46 Democratic People’s Republic of Korea In Favour 47 Democratic Republic of Congo In Favour 48 Denmark Abstained 49 Djibouti In Favour 50 Dominican Republic In Favour 51 Ecuador In Favour 52 Egypt In Favour 53 El Salvador In Favour 54 Equatorial Guinea In Favour 55 Eritrea In Favour 56 Estonia Abstained 57 Eswatini In Favour 58 Ethiopia In Favour 59 Fiji In Favour 60 Finland Abstained 61 France Abstained 62 Gabon In Favour 63 Gambia In Favour 64 Georgia Abstained 65 Germany Abstained 66 Ghana In Favour 67 Greece Abstained 68 Grenada In Favour 69 Guatemala In Favour 70 Guinea In Favour 71 Guinea-Bissau In Favour 72 Guyana In Favour 73 Haiti In Favour 74 Honduras In Favour 75 Hungary Abstained 76 Iceland Abstained 77 India In Favour 78 Indonesia In Favour 79 Iran (Islamic Republic) In Favour 80 Iraq In Favour 81 Ireland Abstained 82 Israel Against 83 Italy Abstained 84 Jamaica In Favour 85 Japan Abstained 86 Jordan In Favour 87 Kazakhstan In Favour 88 Kenya In Favour 89 Kiribati In Favour 90 Kuwait In Favour 91 Kyrgyzstan In Favour 92 Lao PDR In Favour 93 Latvia Abstained 94 Lebanon In Favour 95 Lesotho In Favour 96 Liberia In Favour 97 Libya In Favour 98 Liechtenstein Abstained 99 Lithuania Abstained 100 Luxembourg Abstained 101 Madagascar In Favour 102 Malawi In Favour 103 Malaysia In Favour 104 Maldives In Favour 105 Mali In Favour 106 Malta Abstained 107 Marshall Islands In Favour 108 Mauritania In Favour 109 Mauritius In Favour 110 Mexico In Favour 111 Micronesia In Favour 112 Monaco In Favour 113 Mongolia In Favour 114 Montenegro Abstained 115 Morocco In Favour 116 Mozambique In Favour 117 Myanmar In Favour 118 Namibia In Favour 119 Nauru In Favour 120 Nepal In Favour 121 Netherlands Abstained 122 New Zealand Abstained 123 Nicaragua In Favour 124 Niger In Favour 125 Nigeria In Favour 126 North Macedonia Abstained 127 Norway Abstained 128 Oman In Favour 129 Pakistan In Favour 130 Palau In Favour 131 Panama In Favour 132 Papua New Guinea In Favour 133 Paraguay In Favour 134 Peru In Favour 135 Philippines In Favour 136 Poland Abstained 137 Portugal Abstained 138 Qatar In Favour 139 Republic of Korea In Favour 140 Republic of Moldova Abstained 141 Romania Abstained 142 Russian Federation In Favour 143 Rwanda In Favour 144 Saint Kitts and Nevis In Favour 145 Saint Lucia In Favour 146 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines In Favour 147 Samoa In Favour 148 San Marino Abstained 149 Sao Tome and Principe In Favour 150 Saudi Arabia In Favour 151 Senegal In Favour 152 Serbia Abstained 153 Seychelles In Favour 154 Sierra Leone In Favour 155 Singapore In Favour 156 Slovakia Abstained 157 Slovenia Abstained 158 Solomon Islands In Favour 159 Somalia In Favour 160 South Africa In Favour 161 South Sudan In Favour 162 Spain Abstained 163 Sri Lanka In Favour 164 Sudan In Favour 165 Sweden Abstained 166 Switzerland Abstained 167 Syrian Arab Republic In Favour 168 Tajikistan In Favour 169 Thailand In Favour 170 Timor-Leste In Favour 171 Togo In Favour 172 Trinidad and Tobago In Favour 173 Tunisia In Favour 174 Turkiye Abstained 175 Turkmenistan In Favour 176 Tuvalu In Favour 177 Uganda In Favour 178 Ukraine Abstained 179 United Arab Emirates In Favour 180 United Kingdom Abstained 181 United Republic of Tanzania In Favour 182 United States Against 183 Uruguay Abstained 184 Uzbekistan In Favour 185 Vanuatu In Favour 186 Venezuela In Favour 187 Viet Nam In Favour 188 Yemen In Favour 189 Zambia In Favour 190 Zimbabwe In Favour

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