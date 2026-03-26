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How all the 178 countries voted on Ghana’s UN slavery resolution

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 08:16 - 26 March 2026
Pres. Mahama urges UN to ‘reset’, demands permanent African seat on Security Council
UN member states voted on Ghana’s historic slavery reparations resolution, with 123 in favour, three against and 52 abstaining, highlighting global divisions on reparatory justice.
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The United Nations General Assembly has made a historic move by adopting a resolution recognising the transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity.

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The resolution, tabled by Ghana on behalf of the African continent and people of African descent, passed with 123 votes in favour, 52 abstentions, and only three countries voting against: the United States, Israel, and Argentina.

The landmark decision represents one of the most significant global acknowledgements of the enduring impact of slavery and colonialism. The resolution formally recognises the brutality and scale of chattel enslavement and calls for discussions around reparations, including apologies, compensation, and systemic reforms.

It also urges the prompt and unhindered restitution of looted cultural artefacts, a key demand by Ghana in its efforts to restore dignity and historical justice.

ALSO READ: Amnesty International praises Ghana’s UN slavery resolution as ‘momentous step’ towards justice

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Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has consistently maintained that the initiative is about justice and historical redress, rather than personal or national gain, emphasising support for education, development funds, and long-term mechanisms to address the lasting harms of slavery.

The resolution reflects a broader movement across Africa and the Caribbean, where leaders argue that the legacy of slavery continues to shape inequality, underdevelopment, and systemic injustice.

ALSO READ: U.S., Israel and Argentina stand alone as only countries to vote against Ghana's historic UN slavery resolution

While the overwhelming majority of the assembly supported the resolution, the voting patterns highlighted divisions among global powers. The United States, Israel, and Argentina voted against the resolution, citing concerns over legal implications and historical accountability. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom and all 27 members of the European Union abstained from voting, signalling caution on issues of reparatory justice.

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The outcome places the issue of reparations and historical recognition firmly on the international agenda, creating renewed pressure on former colonial powers to engage meaningfully with the legacy of slavery. The following table provides a full breakdown of the voting by country, illustrating the global consensus and the nations that chose to abstain or vote against the historic resolution.

ALSO READ: Ghana makes Africa proud as the UN names slavery the gravest crime in history

How all the 178 countries voted

#

Country

Vote

1

Afghanistan

In Favour

2

Albania

Abstained

3

Algeria

In Favour

4

Andorra

Abstained

5

Angola

In Favour

6

Antigua and Barbuda

In Favour

7

Argentina

Against

8

Armenia

Abstained

9

Australia

Abstained

10

Austria

Abstained

11

Azerbaijan

In Favour

12

Bahamas

In Favour

13

Bahrain

In Favour

14

Bangladesh

In Favour

15

Barbados

In Favour

16

Belarus

In Favour

17

Belgium

Abstained

18

Belize

In Favour

19

Benin

In Favour

20

Bhutan

In Favour

21

Bolivia

In Favour

22

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Abstained

23

Botswana

In Favour

24

Brazil

In Favour

25

Brunei Darussalam

In Favour

26

Bulgaria

Abstained

27

Burkina Faso

In Favour

28

Burundi

In Favour

29

Cabo Verde

In Favour

30

Cambodia

Abstained

31

Cameroon

In Favour

32

Canada

Abstained

33

Central African Republic

In Favour

34

Chad

In Favour

35

Chile

Abstained

36

China

In Favour

37

Colombia

In Favour

38

Comoros

In Favour

39

Congo

In Favour

40

Costa Rica

In Favour

41

Côte d'Ivoire

In Favour

42

Croatia

Abstained

43

Cuba

In Favour

44

Cyprus

Abstained

45

Czechia

Abstained

46

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

In Favour

47

Democratic Republic of Congo

In Favour

48

Denmark

Abstained

49

Djibouti

In Favour

50

Dominican Republic

In Favour

51

Ecuador

In Favour

52

Egypt

In Favour

53

El Salvador

In Favour

54

Equatorial Guinea

In Favour

55

Eritrea

In Favour

56

Estonia

Abstained

57

Eswatini

In Favour

58

Ethiopia

In Favour

59

Fiji

In Favour

60

Finland

Abstained

61

France

Abstained

62

Gabon

In Favour

63

Gambia

In Favour

64

Georgia

Abstained

65

Germany

Abstained

66

Ghana

In Favour

67

Greece

Abstained

68

Grenada

In Favour

69

Guatemala

In Favour

70

Guinea

In Favour

71

Guinea-Bissau

In Favour

72

Guyana

In Favour

73

Haiti

In Favour

74

Honduras

In Favour

75

Hungary

Abstained

76

Iceland

Abstained

77

India

In Favour

78

Indonesia

In Favour

79

Iran (Islamic Republic)

In Favour

80

Iraq

In Favour

81

Ireland

Abstained

82

Israel

Against

83

Italy

Abstained

84

Jamaica

In Favour

85

Japan

Abstained

86

Jordan

In Favour

87

Kazakhstan

In Favour

88

Kenya

In Favour

89

Kiribati

In Favour

90

Kuwait

In Favour

91

Kyrgyzstan

In Favour

92

Lao PDR

In Favour

93

Latvia

Abstained

94

Lebanon

In Favour

95

Lesotho

In Favour

96

Liberia

In Favour

97

Libya

In Favour

98

Liechtenstein

Abstained

99

Lithuania

Abstained

100

Luxembourg

Abstained

101

Madagascar

In Favour

102

Malawi

In Favour

103

Malaysia

In Favour

104

Maldives

In Favour

105

Mali

In Favour

106

Malta

Abstained

107

Marshall Islands

In Favour

108

Mauritania

In Favour

109

Mauritius

In Favour

110

Mexico

In Favour

111

Micronesia

In Favour

112

Monaco

In Favour

113

Mongolia

In Favour

114

Montenegro

Abstained

115

Morocco

In Favour

116

Mozambique

In Favour

117

Myanmar

In Favour

118

Namibia

In Favour

119

Nauru

In Favour

120

Nepal

In Favour

121

Netherlands

Abstained

122

New Zealand

Abstained

123

Nicaragua

In Favour

124

Niger

In Favour

125

Nigeria

In Favour

126

North Macedonia

Abstained

127

Norway

Abstained

128

Oman

In Favour

129

Pakistan

In Favour

130

Palau

In Favour

131

Panama

In Favour

132

Papua New Guinea

In Favour

133

Paraguay

In Favour

134

Peru

In Favour

135

Philippines

In Favour

136

Poland

Abstained

137

Portugal

Abstained

138

Qatar

In Favour

139

Republic of Korea

In Favour

140

Republic of Moldova

Abstained

141

Romania

Abstained

142

Russian Federation

In Favour

143

Rwanda

In Favour

144

Saint Kitts and Nevis

In Favour

145

Saint Lucia

In Favour

146

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

In Favour

147

Samoa

In Favour

148

San Marino

Abstained

149

Sao Tome and Principe

In Favour

150

Saudi Arabia

In Favour

151

Senegal

In Favour

152

Serbia

Abstained

153

Seychelles

In Favour

154

Sierra Leone

In Favour

155

Singapore

In Favour

156

Slovakia

Abstained

157

Slovenia

Abstained

158

Solomon Islands

In Favour

159

Somalia

In Favour

160

South Africa

In Favour

161

South Sudan

In Favour

162

Spain

Abstained

163

Sri Lanka

In Favour

164

Sudan

In Favour

165

Sweden

Abstained

166

Switzerland

Abstained

167

Syrian Arab Republic

In Favour

168

Tajikistan

In Favour

169

Thailand

In Favour

170

Timor-Leste

In Favour

171

Togo

In Favour

172

Trinidad and Tobago

In Favour

173

Tunisia

In Favour

174

Turkiye

Abstained

175

Turkmenistan

In Favour

176

Tuvalu

In Favour

177

Uganda

In Favour

178

Ukraine

Abstained

179

United Arab Emirates

In Favour

180

United Kingdom

Abstained

181

United Republic of Tanzania

In Favour

182

United States

Against

183

Uruguay

Abstained

184

Uzbekistan

In Favour

185

Vanuatu

In Favour

186

Venezuela

In Favour

187

Viet Nam

In Favour

188

Yemen

In Favour

189

Zambia

In Favour

190

Zimbabwe

In Favour

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