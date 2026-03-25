Ghana makes Africa proud as the UN names slavery the gravest crime in history

Ghana wins a historic UN vote declaring the transatlantic slave trade the gravest crime against humanity, with 123 countries backing the resolution.

Ghana has secured a historic diplomatic victory at the United Nations General Assembly, after member states overwhelmingly adopted a landmark resolution declaring the transatlantic slave trade the “gravest crime against humanity.”

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The resolution, championed by President John Dramani Mahama and backed by the African Union and Caribbean nations was passed on Wednesday with 123 votes in favour, 3 against, and 52 abstentions, marking one of the most significant global acknowledgements of slavery’s historical impact.

The United States, Israel and Argentina were the only countries to vote against the motion, highlighting the deep divisions that still surround the issue of reparations and historical accountability.

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The United Kingdom and members of the European Union were among those that abstained.

The adopted resolution calls for formal recognition of the transatlantic slave trade as a crime of unparalleled scale and brutality, while urging countries to engage in discussions around reparations, including apologies, compensation, and systemic reforms.

We did it for Africa and all people of African descent. pic.twitter.com/ZPECQJx5t7 — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) March 25, 2026

It also pushes for the “prompt and unhindered restitution” of looted cultural artefacts, one of Ghana’s central demands as part of efforts to restore dignity and historical justice.

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Addressing the Assembly ahead of the vote, President Mahama framed the moment as a moral turning point for the international community.

“Today, we come together in solemn solidarity to affirm truth and pursue a route to healing and reparative justice,” he said.

Ghana’s push reflects a broader movement gaining momentum across Africa and the Caribbean, where leaders argue that the legacy of slavery continues to shape inequality, underdevelopment, and systemic injustice.

The resolution also reinforces calls for the return of stolen African heritage, with Ghana insisting that artefacts taken during slavery and colonial rule must be handed back to their countries of origin.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has consistently maintained that the initiative is about justice, not personal gain, emphasising support for education, development funds, and long-term redress mechanisms.

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READ ALSO: Ghana demands return of all looted artefacts in historic UN slavery resolution

The resolutions by the UN General Assembly carry significant political and moral weight, reflecting the collective stance of the international community.

The vote represents a major shift in global discourse, placing reparatory justice firmly on the international agenda and increasing pressure on former colonial powers to engage with the issue.