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World Bank gives $20 million grant to Ghana to address looming tomato shortage
Ghana is set to receive a $20 million grant to cushion the impact of a looming tomato crisis, following supply disruptions triggered by an export ban from neighbouring Burkina Faso.
The funding, secured by the World Bank from the Dutch government, is aimed at stabilising the country’s tomato supply chain and preventing sharp price increases in local markets.
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The intervention comes at a critical time, as Burkina Faso, which is one of Ghana’s key sources of tomatoes, has halted exports, raising fears of shortages across the country.
The restriction has already begun to strain supply, with traders and consumers bracing for possible price hikes.
According to reports, the funding will be used to strengthen local production and improve the resilience of the tomato value chain.
World Bank Agricultural Economist Ashwini Sebastian said the grant would support collaboration with local trader groups while addressing structural gaps in the sector.
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According to Citinewsroom, he said this at a food security engagement in Accra. Key areas expected to benefit include storage infrastructure, supply chain efficiency, and domestic production capacity.
The intervention is currently in its design phase, with stakeholders, including tomato traders, expected to be consulted on implementation strategies.
The crisis has once again highlighted Ghana’s heavy reliance on imported tomatoes, particularly from Burkina Faso.
Industry observers have repeatedly warned that the country’s limited processing capacity, post-harvest losses, and inconsistent local production continue to weaken food security.
With the latest disruption, pressure is mounting on authorities and stakeholders to invest more aggressively in local agriculture and reduce dependence on imports.
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Although the full impact is yet to be felt, the supply squeeze is expected to drive up tomato prices in the coming weeks, an issue that could affect both households and food vendors nationwide.
The $20 million support is therefore seen as a short-to-medium-term buffer, while broader structural reforms remain key to preventing recurring crises.
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