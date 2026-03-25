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Africa's biggest vlogger Wodemaya warns youth against aphrodisiac use: 'I just came out of dialysis center'

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 09:35 - 25 March 2026
Wode Maya
Wode Maya
Wode Maya warns young men against aphrodisiac abuse after witnessing alarming cases at a dialysis centre, raising concerns about potential health risks in Ghana.
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Ghanaian travel vlogger Wode Maya has raised fresh health concerns among young men after revealing what he described as an “alarming” scene at a dialysis centre, where many patients were reportedly battling complications linked to aphrodisiac abuse.

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In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the widely followed content creator said he had just left a dialysis facility and was struck by the number of young men undergoing treatment.

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“I just came out of a dialysis center, and the number of young men there was really alarming. Apparently, many of the cases were linked to the abuse of aphrodisiacs,” he wrote.

The vlogger, known for promoting African stories and tourism, used the experience to caution young men against prioritising sexual performance at the expense of their health.

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“Trying to impress a woman by going to extremes isn’t worth risking your health,” he added.

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He also urged men to take better care of their bodies and avoid short-term decisions that could lead to long-term consequences.

Wode Maya’s comments have reignited conversations around the growing use of aphrodisiacs in Ghana and their potential health risks. 

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Reports on social media and local discussions suggest increasing concern about their misuse, particularly among young men seeking enhanced sexual performance.

Health discussions in Ghana have previously linked the excessive use of such substances to kidney-related complications, with some public commentary pointing to a possible connection between abuse of aphrodisiacs and rising kidney problems in the country.

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His post reflects a broader public health warning often echoed by professionals. Unregulated or excessive intake of performance-enhancing substances can pose serious risks.

“No moment of pleasure is worth a lifetime of consequences,” he stressed.
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The post has since sparked conversations online, with many users sharing similar concerns about the pressure on young men and the increasing reliance on aphrodisiacs.

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Africa's biggest vlogger Wodemaya warns youth against aphrodisiac use: 'I just came out of dialysis center'