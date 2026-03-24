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Ghana officially becomes the first African country to sign security deal with EU

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 16:02 - 24 March 2026
Ghana signs a historic Security and Defence Partnership with the EU, becoming the first African country to do so, as both sides boost efforts to tackle rising terrorism threats in West Africa.
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Ghana has signed a landmark Security and Defence Partnership with the European Union (EU), becoming the first African country to formalise such an agreement with the bloc in a move aimed at strengthening national and regional security.

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The agreement, signed in Accra, on March 24, 2026, is expected to deepen cooperation between Ghana and the EU in key areas such as counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, crisis response and cybersecurity, especially as insecurity continues to rise across West Africa and the Sahel.

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Speaking at the ceremony, Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang said the deal comes at a critical time for Ghana and the sub-region.

She pointed to the recent killing of Ghanaian traders in Burkina Faso as a clear sign that stronger joint action is needed.

“This demonstrates the strengthening collaboration between Ghana and the European Union in tackling evolving security challenges,” she said.

She added that partnerships like this are essential to protect lives and maintain peace, particularly as extremist threats continue to spread from the Sahel into coastal West African countries.

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As part of the agreement, the EU is providing Ghana with security equipment including surveillance drones, vehicles, motorcycles and advanced communication systems to support operations on the ground.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, said the support forms part of a broader €50 million package given to Ghana since 2023 to boost its security capacity.

“The new agreement allows us to work more closely in areas like counter-terrorism, conflict prevention and cyber security,” she noted.

The partnership comes at a time when countries in the Sahel, including Burkina Faso continue to face growing extremist violence linked to groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda and ISIS.

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The agreement reinforces Ghana’s position as a key security anchor in West Africa and a strategic partner to the EU.

With increased training, equipment and intelligence support, Ghana’s security agencies will be better prepared to respond to emerging threats and protect both citizens and the country’s borders.

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