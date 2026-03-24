How Ghana took on Real Madrid and matched them boot for boot (Video)

Ghana’s Black Stars held Real Madrid to a thrilling 3-3 draw in 1962, matching the European giants “boot for boot” in one of the most iconic moments in Ghana football history.

It sounds unbelievable today, but Ghana’s Black Stars once stood toe-to-toe with Spanish giants Real Madrid, and matched them boot for boot in a thrilling encounter that still lives in football history.

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On August 19, 1962, the Black Stars hosted Real Madrid at the Accra Sports Stadium in what was more than just a friendly.

READ ALSO: Black Stars begin training in Austria ahead of big friendly matches

It was a statement moment for a young nation proving itself on the world stage.At the time, Real Madrid were the best team in the world.

The historic 1962 match between Ghana and Real Madrid ended in a 3-3 draw. It remains one of the iconic football matches. pic.twitter.com/h4NLz0f6fu — Speedline (@speedlinexx) March 23, 2026

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They had dominated European football, winning the European Cup 5 times in a row and boasting some of the biggest names in the game. But on that day in Accra, Ghana showed no fear.

The Black Stars went head-to-head with the Spanish side and even took the lead during the match, pushing Madrid all the way in a contest full of energy, skill, and pride.

READ ALSO: Semenyo becomes second Ghanaian to lift Carabao Cup after winning first major trophy

By the final whistle, the game ended 3-3, a result that shocked many and earned Ghana global respect. One of the standout performers was forward Edward Acquah, who found the net as Ghana matched Madrid’s firepower.

The crowd at the packed stadium witnessed a fearless performance from the Black Stars, who refused to be overawed by their famous opponents.

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This was not just about football. Ghana had gained independence only a few years earlier, and moments like this meant everything.

The game showed that Ghana could compete with the very best, not just in Africa, but in the world.Back then, many of the players were not professionals in the modern sense.

They played for pride, for country, and for the love of the game. Yet, they delivered a performance that still speaks volumes decades later.

Today, Ghana has produced global stars and competed at multiple World Cups, but this match remains one of the earliest signs of the country’s football strength.

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