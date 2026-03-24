Advertisement

How Ghana took on Real Madrid and matched them boot for boot (Video)

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 08:14 - 24 March 2026
Ghana’s Black Stars held Real Madrid to a thrilling 3-3 draw in 1962, matching the European giants “boot for boot” in one of the most iconic moments in Ghana football history.
Advertisement

It sounds unbelievable today, but Ghana’s Black Stars once stood toe-to-toe with Spanish giants Real Madrid, and matched them boot for boot in a thrilling encounter that still lives in football history.

Advertisement

On August 19, 1962, the Black Stars hosted Real Madrid at the Accra Sports Stadium in what was more than just a friendly.

READ ALSO: Black Stars begin training in Austria ahead of big friendly matches

It was a statement moment for a young nation proving itself on the world stage.At the time, Real Madrid were the best team in the world.

Advertisement

They had dominated European football, winning the European Cup 5 times in a row and boasting some of the biggest names in the game. But on that day in Accra, Ghana showed no fear.

The Black Stars went head-to-head with the Spanish side and even took the lead during the match, pushing Madrid all the way in a contest full of energy, skill, and pride.

READ ALSO: Semenyo becomes second Ghanaian to lift Carabao Cup after winning first major trophy

By the final whistle, the game ended 3-3, a result that shocked many and earned Ghana global respect. One of the standout performers was forward Edward Acquah, who found the net as Ghana matched Madrid’s firepower.

The crowd at the packed stadium witnessed a fearless performance from the Black Stars, who refused to be overawed by their famous opponents.

Advertisement

This was not just about football. Ghana had gained independence only a few years earlier, and moments like this meant everything.

The game showed that Ghana could compete with the very best, not just in Africa, but in the world.Back then, many of the players were not professionals in the modern sense.

They played for pride, for country, and for the love of the game. Yet, they delivered a performance that still speaks volumes decades later.

READ ALSO: Messi overtakes Pele in free-kick goals, 6 shy of all-time record

Today, Ghana has produced global stars and competed at multiple World Cups, but this match remains one of the earliest signs of the country’s football strength.

Advertisement

It is a reminder that long before modern success, the Black Stars had already shown their quality on the biggest stage.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Inform me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Nigerian lady urges African governments to use mud or clay for public buildings to reduce heat and energy costs
News
24.03.2026
Nigerian lady urges African governments to use mud or clay for public buildings to reduce heat and energy costs
Saint Kitts and Nevis opens recruitment for Ghanaian professional nurses: A step-by-Step guide on how to apply
News
24.03.2026
Saint Kitts and Nevis opens recruitment for Ghanaian professional nurses: A step-by-Step guide on how to apply
US civil rights leader Al Sharpton declares support for Ghana's push for justice over slave trade
News
24.03.2026
US civil rights leader Al Sharpton declares support for Ghana's push for justice over slave trade
U.S. Embassy issues urgent visa guidelines for Ghanaian fans going to the FIFA World Cup
Sports
24.03.2026
U.S. Embassy issues urgent visa guidelines for Ghanaian fans going to the FIFA World Cup
How Ghana took on Real Madrid and matched them boot for boot (Video)
Sports
24.03.2026
How Ghana took on Real Madrid and matched them boot for boot (Video)
Private legal practitioner challenges renaming of Kotoka International Airport at Supreme Court
News
24.03.2026
Private legal practitioner challenges renaming of Kotoka International Airport at Supreme Court