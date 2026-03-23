Semenyo becomes second Ghanaian to lift Carabao Cup after winning first major trophy

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo wins his first major trophy with Manchester City, becoming the second Ghanaian after Michael Essien to lift the Carabao Cup.

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has won the first major trophy of his career after helping Manchester City secure a 2-0 win over Arsenal in the 2026 Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

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The 26-year-old forward, who joined City from Bournemouth earlier this year, was part of the squad that clinched the title, marking a major milestone in his football journey.

Manchester City sealed the win in the second half, with youngster Nico O’Reilly scoring twice to hand Pep Guardiola’s side the trophy.Semenyo’s triumph also places him in a special group of Ghanaian players.

He becomes only the second Ghanaian to win the Carabao Cup, after Michael Essien, who lifted the trophy with Chelsea during the 2006/07 season.

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The achievement highlights Semenyo’s rapid rise in European football. Before his move, he was one of Bournemouth’s standout performers, earning a big transfer to Manchester City and the opportunity to compete for top honours.

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Since joining City, the Ghanaian forward has shown promise, contributing to the team’s attacking strength and playing his part in their journey to the final.

Winning the Carabao Cup not only gives Semenyo his first major silverware but also strengthens his growing reputation as one of Ghana’s top talents abroad.

In February, the Ghana international won the Premier League player of the month. He enjoyed a standout month, registering three goals and one assist in five Premier League appearances.

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During February, he scored against Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham and Leeds United, delivering consistent performances that significantly contributed to City’s campaign.