Over 5,000 people in Akatsi South to get free NHIS registration in community exercise

Over 5,000 residents in Akatsi South will benefit from a special NHIS registration exercise aimed at improving access to healthcare and boosting insurance coverage in rural communities.

More than 5,000 residents in the Akatsi South Municipality are set to benefit from a special National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) registration exercise aimed at bringing healthcare services closer to the people.

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The week-long outreach, organised by the National Health Insurance Scheme, is designed to help residents register, renew their membership, and update their personal details without having to travel long distances.

According to reports by Citi Newsroom, the exercise will take place across several communities between March 24 and March 31, 2026, with daily sessions running from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Communities expected to benefit include Atiglime, Ave-Havi, Xavi, Ahlipedo/Asafotsi, Wute and Atidzive, as officials move from one location to another to reach as many people as possible.

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The Akatsi South NHIS Scheme Manager, Francis Bedzo, explained that the main goal is to remove barriers that prevent people from accessing healthcare.

“This initiative is part of our broader strategy to achieve universal health coverage by ensuring everyone is on board,” he said.

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The exercise is being carried out in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, assembly members, and local community groups, with special attention on vulnerable and low-income residents.

Many people in rural areas struggle to access NHIS offices due to distance and cost, which often leads to expired memberships and limited access to healthcare services.

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The outreach programme is expected to address that challenge by taking registration directly to the communities. Residents have also been encouraged to take advantage of the free exercise.

They are urged to “secure uninterrupted access to healthcare” by registering or renewing their cards.

The NHIS remains a key part of Ghana’s healthcare system, helping citizens access medical care without paying the full cost at hospitals.

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Over the years, similar community registration exercises have been introduced in different parts of the country to increase enrolment and improve healthcare access, especially in underserved areas.

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