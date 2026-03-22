Kudus could return in 10 days as Spurs boss gives injury update

Tottenham boss Igor Tudor says Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus is “progressing very well” from injury and could return to the squad within 10 days.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Igor Tudor has given a positive update on Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus, saying the player is recovering well and could return to the squad soon.

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Speaking ahead of Spurs’ upcoming fixtures, Tudor revealed that Kudus is making steady progress after weeks on the sidelines.

“He is progressing very well, already a little bit with the ball,” Tudor said.

He added that the 25-year-old could rejoin parts of the team soon, although the exact timing is still being monitored.

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“Probably some part of things with the squad, maybe in ten days… we need to check,” he said.

Kudus has been out since January after suffering a thigh injury during a match against Sunderland, a setback that has seen him miss several games for Spurs.

Before the injury, the Ghana international had been one of Tottenham’s standout performers following his move from West Ham in 2025, contributing assists and playing a key creative role in midfield.

His absence has been felt, especially as Tottenham deal with a difficult season marked by injuries and a fight to stay clear of relegation. Tudor, who took charge in February, is hoping the return of key players like Kudus will boost the team in the final stretch of the campaign.

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Reports indicate that Kudus has already returned to light training and ball work, a sign that he is entering the final stages of recovery. The Spurs boss also hinted at optimism within the camp as more injured players edge closer to fitness.

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“We hope the medical staff will make us some nice surprise. It will be very, very important to have him,” Tudor added.