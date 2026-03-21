'I still don’t like Luis Suarez' - Mahama recounts 2010 World Cup emotions

President John Mahama says he still does not like Luis Suarez over the 2010 World Cup handball incident, revisiting Ghana’s heartbreak while speaking at a Black Stars fundraising event.

President John Dramani Mahama has reignited memories of Ghana’s heartbreaking 2010 World Cup exit, stating he still harbours resentment towards Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez over the infamous handball incident.

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Speaking at a fundraising event in support of the Ghana national football team, on March 20, 2026.

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Mahama did not hold back his emotions as he reflected on one of the most painful moments in Ghana’s football history.

“I still don't like Suarez since that incident. And I've never wished him well since he did what he did,” he said.

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Mahama’s comments reference the dramatic quarter-final clash between Ghana and Uruguay at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, where Suárez deliberately handled the ball on the goal line in the final moments of extra time to deny Ghana a historic semi-final spot.

The striker was sent off, but the resulting penalty was missed by Asamoah Gyan, and Uruguay went on to win via a penalty shootout.

The incident remains one of the most talked-about moments in World Cup history and continues to evoke strong emotions among Ghanaians and football fans globally.

Recounting the atmosphere at the time, Mahama said:

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“As you remember 2010, the energy that was in the air, the nation standing still, united in hope, as we came within a whisper of gaining world glory. Indeed, those moments were heart-breaking…”

He added that the match has become a defining chapter in Ghana’s football journey, shaping both its triumphs and setbacks over the years.

Mahama also reflected on the Black Stars’ more recent performances, pointing to the disappointment of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, lessons from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the shock failure to qualify for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations.

His remarks come at a time when Ghana is rallying financial and moral support for the national team ahead of future international competitions, with government and private sector players stepping in to boost preparations.

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