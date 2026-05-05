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Breaking: NPP MP arrested over alleged corruption during his tenure as scholarship secretariat boss

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 15:12 - 05 May 2026
The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Dr Kingsley Agyemang
Abuakwa South MP Dr Kingsley Agyemang has reportedly been arrested by the BNI over alleged corruption during his tenure as head of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, following claims of irregular scholarship awards and ongoing investigations.
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  • Abuakwa South MP Dr Kingsley Agyemang has reportedly been arrested by the BNI over alleged corruption.

  • The case relates to his time as head of the Scholarship Secretariat, where awards were said to be opaque and politically influenced.

  • Investigations also allege multiple scholarships, favouritism, and bribery in the allocation process.

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The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Dr Kingsley Agyemang, has reportedly been arrested by the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) in connection with alleged corruption during his tenure as Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat.

Although full details surrounding the arrest are yet to be officially disclosed, the development was confirmed in a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, by the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Digital Centres Limited, Dzifa Gunu.

In his post, he stated:

Dr Kingsley Agyemang, former Scholarship Secretariat boss is in the grips of the BNI. His arrest comes on the heels of ongoing investigations into his stewardship as head of the GSC when scholarships were awarded in a very opaque manner.
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The development was confirmed in a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, by the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Digital Centres Limited, Dzifa Gunu.
The development was confirmed in a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, by the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Digital Centres Limited, Dzifa Gunu.

Dr Agyemang served as Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat from February 2017 and has previously faced allegations linked to the management of scholarship awards during his tenure.

Investigations published by The Fourth Estate raised concerns about possible corruption and political influence in the awarding of scholarships meant for academically brilliant but financially needy students.

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The report alleged that several beneficiaries were linked to politically connected individuals, including relatives of senior government officials and public figures.

The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Dr Kingsley Agyemang
The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Dr Kingsley Agyemang

Among the findings were claims that the daughter of GNPC Board Chairman Freddie Blay, a relative of former President Akufo-Addo and ex-Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, and the daughter of a former Inspector-General of Police were among those awarded scholarships.

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The investigation also indicated that at least 17 individuals benefited from multiple scholarships, sometimes for different academic programmes within the same year.

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The report further alleged that between 2019 and 2020, some scholarships were awarded based on political patronage.

Ghana Scholarship Secretariat
Ghana Scholarship Secretariat

It cited cases where an NPP official reportedly received scholarships worth £57,210 for postgraduate studies, while a Special Assistant to the wife of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia allegedly benefited from £17,355 for studies in the United Kingdom.

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Additionally, the findings included claims of bribery, with some applicants allegedly paying up to £5,000 to access scholarships valued at around £40,000. It was also alleged that some beneficiaries were later required to pay for consent letters to secure employment opportunities abroad after completing their studies.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the arrest and ongoing investigations.

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