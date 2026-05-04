Viral GRIDCo NSS personnel shares details of how Energy Minister discovered her during Akosombo power restoration effort

NSS engineer Stephanie Baan shares how she was discovered by Ghana’s Energy Minister during GRIDCo’s Akosombo power restoration work. She recounts her experience, recognition, and reactions after her story went viral.

NSS electrical engineering personnel Stephanie Baan says she was identified during GRIDCo’s Akosombo power restoration work after being spotted by the Energy Minister during a late-night site inspection.

She explained that she was actively involved in hands-on technical work with engineers and service personnel when the Minister observed her efforts and later recommended her to the President for recognition.

She describes the experience as unexpected but positive, expressing gratitude for the recognition while encouraging other National Service personnel to treat their service as an opportunity for growth and visibility.

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Viral National Service Scheme (NSS) personnel, Stephanie Baan at GRIDCo has shared how the Energy Minister spotted her during the Akosombo GRIDCo recovery exercise that led to public recognition.

The electrical engineering graduate from the University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa, said she served at GRIDCo under its protection and control section, where she worked alongside engineers during efforts to restore power after disruptions.

She explained that her moment of recognition came during a late-night inspection by the Energy Minister.

She stated that the Energy Minister first noticed her during field operations. “I was spotted first by the Energy Minister, who initially recommended me to the President, and that is how my beautiful story started,” she narrated.

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He came to the yard one evening for routine checks and inspection, and he found me deep down in a trench pulling out armoured cables. It was around 10 p.m. He was impressed, and what made him even more happy was that I was a service personnel, she said.

According to her, the work was a collective effort and not a solo assignment. “I wasn’t instructed alone. We were all working hands-on—my team, fellow service personnel, and engineers, just putting in efforts to help restore power for the nation,” she explained.

Stephanie said she felt overwhelmed after receiving recognition from the President, describing the experience as unexpected.

I was overwhelmed. I wasn’t expecting it. I’m grateful to God. All I can call it is favour, she said.

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She also noted that the attention has brought many positive reactions. “The response has been overwhelming—calls, messages, even from people I haven’t heard from in a long time. It has been positive,” she added.

The NSS personnel encouraged her colleagues to remain committed, stressing that their efforts are often noticed even if not immediately recognised. “I hope their efforts are not overlooked. They also contributed to the results we have now,” she said.

She further expressed gratitude to the Energy Minister and the President for acknowledging her work, adding that she intends to build on the opportunity. “I am grateful. I will leverage my knowledge and make him proud. He will not regret giving me this opportunity,” she stated.

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Stephanie also advised fellow National Service personnel to treat their service period as an opportunity for growth and exposure.

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National Service should not just be a requirement. It should be an opportunity to learn, serve, and be ready for opportunities when they come,” she concluded.

The Director-General of NSA, Ruth Dela Seddoh has also commended her outstanding commitment to duty and praised the recognition bestowed upon her by the President