Power cuts to hit parts of Ashanti and Western region on May 5 - see affected areas

ECG announces planned power outages in parts of Ashanti and Western regions on May 5 as it undertakes emergency maintenance to improve electricity supply.

The Electricity Company of Ghana will carry out emergency maintenance in parts of the Ashanti and Western regions on May 5.

Power supply will be interrupted from 9:00am to 5:00pm to allow engineers to undertake critical repairs and upgrades.

The exercise forms part of ongoing efforts to improve electricity reliability and reduce unplanned outages.

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned power outages in parts of the Ashanti and Western regions as it undertakes emergency maintenance works to improve electricity supply.

In a notice issued on Monday, May 4, ECG said the exercise will take place on Tuesday, May 5, between 9:00am and 5:00pm, affecting several communities across the two regions.

According to the power distributor, the temporary interruption is necessary to allow engineers to carry out urgent repairs and system upgrades aimed at enhancing service reliability.

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“ECG will undertake emergency maintenance works to improve service delivery. This will result in a temporary outage,” the statement said.

The development is part of a series of planned and emergency maintenance exercises announced in recent weeks as ECG works to stabilise supply and address faults within its distribution network.

READ ALSO: 5 simple ways to plan your life to avoid suffering from recent power outages

Ghana’s power sector has seen steady growth in demand in recent years, placing increased pressure on distribution infrastructure.

Authorities say ongoing investments in maintenance and transformer upgrades are critical to improving reliability and reducing unplanned outages.

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