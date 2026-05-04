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5 police officers in Accra and Ashanti Region interdicted over viral bribery videos – See list

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 16:09 - 04 May 2026
The Ghana Police Service has interdicted five officers captured in viral videos allegedly receiving bribes, an acts that the service says brings it into disrepute.
The Ghana Police Service has interdicted five officers captured in viral videos allegedly soliciting and collecting bribes in Accra and the Ashanti Region, with investigations underway by the Police Professional Standards Bureau.
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  • Five police officers have been interdicted over alleged bribery in viral videos.

  • The incidents involve a roadside stop-and-search and illegal mining site payments.

  • Investigations are ongoing, with the Police assuring disciplinary action.

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The Ghana Police Service has interdicted five officers captured in viral videos allegedly receiving bribes, an acts that the service says brings it into disrepute.

ALSO READ: 4 arrested over alleged theft of ECG cash in PDS scandal

In a statement dated May 4, 2026, the Service identified the affected personnel as follows;

  1. Chief Inspector Matthew Blay (Osu Police Station, Accra)

  2. Chief Inspector Francis Arthur (Osu Police Station, Accra)

  3. Inspector Eric Osei (Osu Police Station, Accra)

  4. Sergeant Amos Dery (National Protection Unit)

  5. Inspector Joseph Okyere Asabre (Obuasi Police District)

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An image depicting interdiction of a police officer. Image via srilankamirror.com
An image depicting interdiction of a police officer. Image via srilankamirror.com

The officers have been referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau for investigations in line with internal disciplinary procedures.

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In one of the viral videos, some of the officers were secretly filmed allegedly soliciting a bribe during a routine stop-and-search operation.

The footage, believed to have been recorded using Meta smart glasses, shows officers stopping a driver of a private vehicle for inspection.

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After discovering that the driver did not have his driving licence, the officers are heard allegedly asking for money, claiming they were four officers on duty.

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In a separate video, another officer was captured allegedly collecting bribes from suspected illegal miners in Abura Dunkwa in the Central Region.

The footage, reportedly recorded by a galamsey operator identified as “Don Lapeans”, appears to show the officer receiving cash, mostly in GH¢200 notes, from individuals at the mining site.

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ALSO READ: Timetable for transformer replacement to be released soon - Energy Minister

The Ghana Police Service has reiterated its commitment to professionalism, integrity and accountability, assuring the public that appropriate action will be taken upon the conclusion of investigations.

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