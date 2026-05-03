Fuel tanker driver and his pregnant wife murdered by alleged soldier; police launch manhunt
A fuel tanker driver, identified as Ebenezer Kwabena, and his pregnant wife have been found dead in their apartment at Immigration House on Saki Road in the High Tension Immigration area of Golf City in Tamale.
The bodies were discovered on Friday, May 1, 2026, in a pool of blood, with their three-year-old daughter found alive in the room.
According to reports, the prime suspect, believed to be a soldier who was recently transferred from Takoradi to Tamale, had become acquainted with the couple about two weeks before the incident.
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Eyewitnesses say the suspect had been spending time with the deceased and they go out together.
It is alleged that during one of their outings, the deceased mentioned receiving over GH¢100,000 from someone to purchase fuel. On Wednesday, April 29, after returning home, the suspect reportedly attacked and killed the couple and ran away with the money, believed to be proceeds from fuel sales.
The suspect believed to be called Prince Krah is said to have left the couple’s three-year-old daughter in the room with the bodies for three days without food or water.
The Ghana Police Service, through the Saki Police Command, has retrieved the bodies and deposited them at the morgue for autopsy.
A manhunt has since been launched for the suspect, who remains on the run.
Police have not yet released an official statement on the incident. Investigations are ongoing as they work to apprehend the suspect and establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
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