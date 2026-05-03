Mahama unveils 1,200MW gas power plant to boost electricity supply

President John Dramani Mahama announces plans for a 1,200MW gas-fired power plant to boost Ghana’s electricity supply, address rising demand, and support economic growth and regional power exports.

President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to construct a 1,200MW gas-fired power plant to expand Ghana’s electricity generation capacity.

The project, expected to commence this year, forms part of a broader strategy to address rising electricity demand, now peaking at about 4,300MW.

Government says the additional capacity will stabilise power supply, support industrial growth, and enable electricity exports to neighbouring countries.

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President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to construct a 1,200-megawatt gas-fired power plant, signalling a renewed push to expand Ghana’s electricity generation capacity amid rising demand and recent power outages.

Speaking during his “Resetting Ghana” tour in the Eastern Region on Saturday, May 2, the President said the government expects to break ground on the project before the end of the year, following the completion of technical designs and a project roadmap by the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Finance.

Mahama signalled this as a proactive step to avoid a repeat of Ghana’s past power crises, ‘dumsor’, which disrupted households and industries.

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“Looking at how the country is growing, the consumption of electricity is increasing. When we came to power, consumption was about 3,500 megawatts, but currently peak demand has risen to about 4,300 megawatts,” he said.

Gas-fired plants, are seen as more flexible and relatively cleaner compared to oil-based thermal plants, and align with the country’s ongoing efforts to utilise domestic gas resources.

Beyond domestic supply, the government is also eyeing regional electricity trade as a revenue stream.

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Mahama said the additional capacity would allow Ghana to export surplus power to neighbouring countries, particularly Burkina Faso.