Mahama unveils 1,200MW gas power plant to boost electricity supply
President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to construct a 1,200MW gas-fired power plant to expand Ghana’s electricity generation capacity.
The project, expected to commence this year, forms part of a broader strategy to address rising electricity demand, now peaking at about 4,300MW.
Government says the additional capacity will stabilise power supply, support industrial growth, and enable electricity exports to neighbouring countries.
President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to construct a 1,200-megawatt gas-fired power plant, signalling a renewed push to expand Ghana’s electricity generation capacity amid rising demand and recent power outages.
READ ALSO: Ghana secures best press freedom ranking in 5 years - Here are the Top 10 African countries
Speaking during his “Resetting Ghana” tour in the Eastern Region on Saturday, May 2, the President said the government expects to break ground on the project before the end of the year, following the completion of technical designs and a project roadmap by the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Finance.
Mahama signalled this as a proactive step to avoid a repeat of Ghana’s past power crises, ‘dumsor’, which disrupted households and industries.
“Looking at how the country is growing, the consumption of electricity is increasing. When we came to power, consumption was about 3,500 megawatts, but currently peak demand has risen to about 4,300 megawatts,” he said.
Gas-fired plants, are seen as more flexible and relatively cleaner compared to oil-based thermal plants, and align with the country’s ongoing efforts to utilise domestic gas resources.
Beyond domestic supply, the government is also eyeing regional electricity trade as a revenue stream.
Mahama said the additional capacity would allow Ghana to export surplus power to neighbouring countries, particularly Burkina Faso.
Ghana already exports electricity intermittently to countries including Togo, Benin and Burkina Faso, but exports have been constrained since the recent fire at Akosombo.
-
-
-
News 18.09.2015Episodes From Vegas Scare Prank!
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom