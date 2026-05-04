Lifebuoy successfully delivered its “Live More” campaign across Aburi and Accra, a one-day multi-touchpoint experience designed to connect with urban consumers through fitness, community engagement, and entertainment.

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Lifebuoy soap has proudly protected families for over 100 years, building a heritage rooted in skin, science, and care. The brand has turned a new leaf and has evolved to adapt to the shifting needs of today’s dynamic families. The launch revealed a new soap range which comes with the inclusion of Vitamin B3, B6 and Vitamin E to offer additional skin care benefits to take care of our skin against the harshness of life.

The launch redefines Lifebuoy role in community and culture as enabling the moments that make life worth living.

The day opened in Aburi, where a community hike activated the fitness of over 300 participants in a shared expression of movement, energy, and wellbeing.

Lifebuoy “Live More” Campaign

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May 1st concluded with a Boiler Room–style music experience, reinforcing the entertainment pillar through immersive sound, culture, and collective energy in a dynamic night-time setting.

Across all phases, “Live More” demonstrated how fitness, community engagement, and entertainment can intersect to create meaningful, real-world urban experiences that go beyond traditional brand communication.

The movement continues with a series of activities which include experiential pop ups, strategic partnerships, promotions and activations ensuring that every Ghanaian can join this transformative journey of making life worth living.

Lifebuoy “Live More” Campaign

With a compelling mix of on-ground activations, digital storytelling, and community-driven participation, Lifebuoy is positioning "Live More" as a defining cultural moment. It reflects the dynamic energy of Ghana and the power of people coming together to live healthier, more active lives, all enabled by strong, healthy skin.

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Join the movement, Carpe Diem! Live more. Be Skin Ready. Life Ready.