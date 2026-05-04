Ghanaian citizens in South Africa on standby as Nigeria plans to evacuate nationals amid attacks

Nigeria plans to evacuate its citizens from South Africa after rising attacks and anti-foreigner protests, with over 100 Nigerians already registered for repatriation.

Nigeria is planning to repatriate its citizens from South Africa following rising attacks and anti-foreigner protests.

About 130 Nigerians have registered for voluntary evacuation as safety concerns grow.

Authorities say the process will be voluntary, with diplomatic efforts ongoing to ensure the protection of Nigerians abroad.

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Nigeria has begun moves to repatriate its citizens from South Africa following renewed protests and rising hostility toward foreign nationals.

According to Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, at least 130 Nigerians have already registered for voluntary evacuation, with arrangements underway to organise return flights for those willing to leave.

The move follows recent demonstrations in cities including Pretoria and Johannesburg, where protesters have called for stricter action against undocumented migrants, blaming them for rising unemployment, crime and pressure on public services.

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SA nationals march through city in protest against foreignersImage source,AFP

However, the word out there indicates that foreign nationals are often scapegoated for broader economic challenges facing the country.

Nigeria has also taken diplomatic steps, summoning South Africa’s envoy in Abuja to express concern over the safety of its citizens, while its missions in South Africa are working with local authorities to monitor the situation and reduce risks.

The repatriation process will be voluntary, targeting Nigerians who feel unsafe or wish to return home amid fears that tensions could escalate further.

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The unrest has also prompted warnings from other African countries, including Ghana, where nationals have reportedly faced threats during recent protests. Xenophobic violence in South Africa is not new.

Similar waves of attacks in 2019 left several people dead, destroyed businesses owned by foreign nationals and strained diplomatic relations across the continent.

South Africa, has long grappled with anti-immigrant sentiment, particularly during periods of economic hardship and high unemployment.

South African authorities have pledged to clamp down on violence and maintain order.

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