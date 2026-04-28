SA nationals march through city in protest against foreignersImage source,AFP

SA nationals march through city in protest against foreignersImage source,AFP

All Ghanaian shops in South Africa’s capital to be closed as locals protest today

Ghana High Commission in Pretoria directs Ghanaian shop owners to close businesses amid protests and rising xenophobic tensions in South Africa.

Ghana High Commission has directed Ghanaian shop owners in Pretoria to shut down on April 28.

The move follows planned protests targeting immigration policies under President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Advisory comes amid rising xenophobic tensions, with Ghanaians urged to prioritise safety and avoid public gatherings.

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The Ghana High Commission in Pretoria has directed Ghanaian shop owners to close their businesses on April 28, 2026.

The directive comes amid planned protests by South Africans seeking to petition President Cyril Ramaphosa over immigration-related concerns.

In a statement dated April 28, the Commission urged vigilance and advised Ghanaians in the country to prioritise their safety.

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“I urge everyone to continue exercising heightened vigilance and to place the highest priority on personal safety during this period,” the statement said.

South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa

It further noted:

Particularly in Pretoria today, 28th April 2026, where the March Organisation is planning demonstrations to the Presidency to present its grievances on immigration matters, all members of our community are advised to take precautionary measures.

ALSO READ: Ablakwa confirms no Ghanaian has been killed amid xenophobic attacks in South Africa

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The Commission encouraged shop owners to close their businesses for the day and avoid areas where protests or demonstrations are taking place.

Please refrain from participating in public gatherings that could escalate into confrontation.

Individuals are also encouraged to maintain a low profile and act with discretion in both public spaces and online platforms, including avoiding the sharing of content that may be perceived as provocative or inflammatory.

The development comes amid ongoing xenophobic attacks targeting Ghanaians and other African nationals in South Africa.

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Meanwhile, the country’s Ministry of Police has strongly condemned recent acts of violence and intimidation, stressing that such actions are unlawful and contradict the principles of dignity, equality, and human rights on which the nation is founded.